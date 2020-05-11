by Iswarya on  November 5, 2020 at 12:53 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Brain Region Tracking Food Preferences Could Steer People's Food Choices
Specific brain region which monitors food preferences as they change across thirsty and quenched states has been discovered by researchers. By targeting neurons in a specific part of the brain, they could shift food choice preferences from a more desired reward (think: chocolate cake) to a less tasty one (think: stale bread). The findings of the study are published in the journal Science Advances

This study is built upon the same team's discovery two years ago that neural activity in this brain region called the ventral pallidum is related to the preference for different food options.

By working with rats, the researchers demonstrated that this same area of the brain is tracking and updating food preferences in ways that shifted as physiological states progressed from extremely thirsty to happily quenched.


"Your brain has to weigh different probable outcomes or options to make good decisions that are required for survival," stated Patricia Janak, senior author and Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences and Neuroscience at Johns Hopkins. "We knew the ventral pallidum is involved in that process. Exactly how the neurons there perform, that was still a bit of a mystery, particularly in real-time when the best decision for you to make right now can change based on your state."

David Ottenheimer, lead author and a former Johns Hopkins doctoral student who is now at the University of Washington, stated he devised the research to discover how the neurons in the ventral pallidum related to the food decisions subjects made choice shifted due to changes in physiological state.

Researchers gave thirsty rats two options to choose from by selecting one of two levers to study the question. One lever provided plain water, the other a well-liked sugar water.

"At the start, they picked the water when they were thirsty," Ottenheimer stated. "At the end of the test, when they were no longer thirsty, they picked the sugar water, which tastes sweeter."

At the same time, the team monitored the brain activity and found that the neurons reflected the rats' choices for each reward.

"We saw that the neural activity when tasting the sucrose gradually increased over time while the neural activity when tasting the water decreased, which gave us proof that the brain signal is closely related to the change in choice as the subjects became less thirsty and were less interested in the water," Ottenheimer stated.

Notably, in a separate test, the researchers could artificially manipulate the ventral pallidum neurons to force a shift in the choice from the more desired sugar water to a less desirable flavor.

"We hypothesize that the ventral pallidum neurons that are tracing our choices may actually be involved in developing the choices we make when faced with food decisions," Ottenheimer said. "In the future, ventral pallidum may be a good therapeutic target to modify our decision-making processes."

"These same circuits are accountable for decisions made in addiction," Janak stated. "So the data we gain here can help in understanding how we prioritize drugs over other rewards"



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Food Choices During Traveling
Diet management while traveling is very important to keep from becoming sick. Here are some tips to healthy travel diet.
READ MORE
Brain Studies Reveal Child’s Food Choice Influenced by Food Advertisements
Brain imaging studies show that certain regions of the brain are more active when a child watches food advertisements than when watching other advertisements.
READ MORE
Inadequate Sleep can Cause Poor Dietary Choices
Recently scientists have discovered that sleep deprived teens are more prone to make fast food choices as compared to the well-rested ones.
READ MORE
Turn This Diwali into a Lighter Sweeter Celebration
Diwali is just round the corner! Its tough to stay health-conscious but still we are giving you a few easy tips to manage your calories and remain in shape.
READ MORE
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.
READ MORE
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.
READ MORE
Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded
Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseBrainBrain FactsAtaxiaHunger Fullness and Weight ControlLabel Lingo on Food Items: DecodedTips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan