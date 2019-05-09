medindia

Snack Tax: Effective Way to Tackle Obesity

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 5, 2019 at 5:01 AM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Taxing high sugar snacks was more effective at reducing obesity levels that increasing the price of sugar sweetened drinks, revealed study published by The BMJ.
Snack Tax: Effective Way to Tackle Obesity
Snack Tax: Effective Way to Tackle Obesity

The researchers say this option "is worthy of further research and consideration as part of an integrated approach to tackling obesity."

Show Full Article


Obesity rates are increasing across the world. In the UK, obesity is estimated to affect around 1 in every 4 adults and around 1 in every 5 children aged 10 to 11, with higher rates among those living in more deprived areas.

The use of taxes to lower sugar and energy intake have mainly focused on sugar sweetened drinks. But in the UK, high sugar snacks, such as biscuits, cakes, chocolates and sweets make up more free sugar and energy intake than sugary drinks.

To explore this in more detail, researchers used economic modelling to assess the impact of a 20% price increase on high sugar snack foods in the UK.

Modelling was based on food purchase data for 36,324 UK households and National Diet and Nutrition Survey data for 2,544 adults. Results were grouped by household income and body mass index (BMI) to estimate changes in weight and prevalence of obesity over one year.

The results suggest that for all income groups combined, increasing the price of biscuits, cakes, chocolates, and sweets by 20% would reduce annual average energy intake by around 8,900 calories, leading to an average weight loss of 1.3 kg over one year.

In contrast, a similar price increase on sugary drinks would result in an average weight loss of just 203 g over one year.

What's more, the model predicts that the impact of the price increase would be largest in low income households with the highest rates of obesity, suggesting that taxing high sugar snacks could help to reduce health inequalities driven by diet related diseases, say the researchers.

They point to some possible study limitations, such as the relatively short, one-year, time-frame over which weight changes were modelled, but say findings were based on information from high quality databases and remained largely unchanged after varying some key assumptions.

As such, they say that a 20% price increase in high sugar snacks "has the potential to reduce overall energy purchased among all body mass index and income groups in the UK, leading to an estimated population level reduction in obesity prevalence of 2.7 percentage points after the first year."

"The results also suggest that price increases in high sugar snacks could also make an important contribution to reducing health inequalities driven by diet related disease," they conclude. There is a strong rationale for using fiscal policy to improve diet and health, but caution is needed, say researchers in a linked editorial.

For example, they point out that substitution and displacement effects in response to food tax and subsidy policies are complicated and difficult to predict, while product reformulation in response to consumer demand can also have unintended consequences.

They also argue that fiscal policies aimed at reducing sugar, salt, and saturated fat intake "might be useful, but they fail to incentivise the consumption of healthy foods." Ultimately, tackling obesity and diet related disease "requires close scrutiny of the social determinants of food environments and a systemic, sustained group of initiatives aimed at reducing health inequalities," they conclude.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Fructose - The Toxic Sugar

Sugar in terms of caloric value is similar to starch, but in terms of metabolic effects, it is far different. It comes with a special payload.

Not Drinking Enough Water Can Make Kids' Consume More Sugary Drinks

Do you drink enough water every day? Kids who drink less water may tend to consume more sugary drinks, reveals a new study.

List of Healthy Office Snacks

Portable snacks are a good idea of healthier meals during office working hours. Some healthy work snacks are sandwiches, fruits, and nuts.

Quiz on Obesity

"We are indeed much more than what we eat, but what we eat can nevertheless help us to be much more than what we are". - Adelle Davis There are thousands out there battling 'the bulge'. With childhood obesity on the rise ...

Battle of the Bulge

The battle of bulge is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diabesity

With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes.

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

More News on:

Bariatric Surgery Obesity Bulimia Nervosa Body Mass Index Liposuction Battle of the Bulge Diabesity Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages 

What's New on Medindia

New Way to Treat Pressure Ulcers Effectively

New Drug Combination may Extend the Lives of Lung Transplant Patients

Breast Cancer Cells May Go Into 'Sleeper Mode' After Treatment
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive