Novel Study Offers Solution to Decrease Organ Shortage Crisis

‘Two-part method could boost organ availability by 13 percent and add 18 years to patient life expectancy. ’

A combination of the donor-priority rule and freeze-period prove successful for increasing quality organ donations by 12.8%.

Choosing the appropriate freeze length can mitigate the number of low-quality organs, a problem that arises as a result of only using the donor-priority rule.

Healthy organs can increase patient life expectancy by 18 years at a value of $50,000 a year.

New research provides reasons that could lead to a solution and ultimately save lives.The study looks at national transplant data from the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN). Ultimately, the researchers--Tinglong Dai of Johns Hopkins University, Ronghuo Zheng of The University of Texas at Austin, and Katia Sycara of Carnegie Mellon University--concluded that the solution is a two-part method: a combination of the donor-priority rule, and instituting a freeze-period. To test their solution, the researchers created a simulated organ market.The donor-priority rule allows registered organ donors to cut in line and move to the top of the list should they need a transplant in the future. The researchers found an unintended consequence of the donor-priority rule: those with a higher risk of needing organ transplants were more likely to sign up to become organ donors. By adding a freeze-period, individuals are not entitled to a higher spot on the donor's list until they've been on the registry for a specific span of time."When the donor-priority rule and freeze-period are imposed together, the average quality of donated organs is restored. The freeze-period makes it more time-consuming to get on the list deterring people from using the organ-donation system to solely get to the top of the list if they need to, thereby increasing the amount of unhealthy donations," said Dai, a professor in the Carey Business School at Johns Hopkins University."When a stronger incentive is given to high-risk individuals, it results in a reduction of organ quality," added Dai. "Such problems can outweigh the potential gain for the registry. These people are pressured into donating because they need a donation themselves and there is a slim chance they'll get it if they don't register."The biggest benefit of the proposed combination would come from increasing the average patient's life expectancy. In one simulation, an organ from a healthy donor is estimated to add an average of 18 years to someone's life, at a value of $50,000 a year; an organ from a sick donor is estimated to add only ten years."By adding the freeze period restriction, it helps rebalance the incentive structure and can guarantee a boost in organ supply without compromising organ quality. The change would boost social welfare by $235 million a year," continued Dai.Source: Eurekalert