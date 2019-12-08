World Organ Donation Day – Pledge Your Organs and Save Lives

Font : A- A+



Highlights:

Organ Donation Day has been observed on 13 th of August every year since 2009 in India

of August every year since 2009 in India Availability of donors continues to remain a serious challenge and around 5 lakh people in the country die every year owing to unavailability of organs

World Organ Donation Day aims to create awareness about this situation and motivate people to pledge their organs

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Transplantation Law in India World Organ Donation Day is observed every year on 13th August and aims to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation in saving lives. Pledge to donate your organs and save lives on this Organ Donation day. World Organ Donation Day is observed every year on 13th August and aims to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation in saving lives. Pledge to donate your organs and save lives on this Organ Donation day.

World Organ Donation Day – Pledge Your Organs and Save Lives

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: