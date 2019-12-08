World Organ Donation Day – Pledge Your Organs and Save Lives

first started celebrating Organ Donation week in the year 2009 that started at the end of the first week of August and ended with organ donation day. A few years later a leading newspaper Times of India started this campaign at the same time and for the last 8 years this now has become a regular feature in India. This year 13th of August has been observed as the
‘World Organ Donation Day is observed on August 13th every year. MOHAN Foundation, an NGO in the field, kicked off the tradition. This year, let us pledge to donate our organs and save millions of lives.’
Every year hospitals, educational institutions, corporate organizations, non-profits and media join in this celebration and help promote the cause using various platforms.
Organ Donation and Transplantation - An OverviewOrgan Transplantation
is the choice of treatment for irreversible
organ failure and has been the lifesaver for millions around the world. An
organ donor could save up to 8 lives and enhance the lives of more than 100
people through tissue donation.
The
advancements in the field have highly improved patient survival rates and graft
quality following transplantation. However, this has also led many people to
opt for a transplant, thereby, increasing the demand for organs, while the
supply is inadequate.
For the
transplantation program to be successful of a nation, it's people should be aware of organ
donation
and they should also
be willing to donate organs and discuss it with their families. Countries
should also have access and infrastructure issues sorted and have stringent
laws in place.
Organ
Donation Day aims to emphasize these points and help spread the message.
Indian ScenarioOrgan
donation rates in India
have
witnessed almost a four-fold increase from 2012 to 2017. Despite this, the
deceased organ donations rate of the country stands at less than 0.8 pmp (per
million population), whereas some of the developed countries like Spain (46.9),
US (31.96) and UK (23.05) are way ahead.
At the
moment, only 13 of 36 Indian states and union territories are doing deceased
donations
. Besides, only five or six states of these have in place an
effective system for organ donation and allocation. Therefore, only the figures
from these few states represent the entire nation's donation rates. The
donation rates could go up almost ten times if the deceased donation program
were to become pan-Indian.
Transplantation of Human Organs Act - Celebrating
25 years
The year 2019
marks the 25th
anniversary of the historical Transplantation of Human Organs Act
(THOA)
that was passed in 1994 in the Indian Parliament and was
subsequently amended in 2011 and 2014.
The law was
passed with the objective of recognizing brain death as a form of death to
expand the organ donor pool and prevent organ commerce in the country.
Though the
law proved ineffective in fulfilling is objectives in its initial years, the
amendments and innovative government orders from the state of Tamil Nadu, for example, boosted the
growth of the deceased donation program
in the country. However,
certain areas of the law still need tweaking and clarity in order for the
stakeholders to use it with ease and thereby, improve the numbers.
Uniform
guidelines for brain stem death
testing,
legalizing donor pledge forms, defining postmortem procedures in organ donation
cases, are some of the areas that may require amendments.
Organ Donation Day -
What can we do?
Here are few ways to improve organ donation rates:
- Spread the message of organ donation far and wide
- Create awareness about the shortage of life-saving
organs and the importance of
organ donation
- Educate the masses about brain death and transplant
law
- Help people overcome fears and bust the myths around
the subject
- Highlight every deceased donation that happens in
the country and honor the donors and their families
- Optimally use social media platforms to engage in
discussions on the subject
- Include a module on organ donation in the syllabus
for school and college students of all streams
Most of the donations in our country come from ordinary people making
extraordinary decisions in the most difficult of times. In addition to this, the policies, effective public-private partnerships and strong will of certain states have
made this possible. Lack of awareness, access,
infrastructure and affordability are some areas where challenges continue to
remain and need attention.
Therefore, on
this Organ Donation Day, let's pledge to donate our organs and save millions of lives
today
