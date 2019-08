World Organ Donation Day – Pledge Your Organs and Save Lives

‘World Organ Donation Day is observed on August 13th every year. MOHAN Foundation, an NGO in the field, kicked off the tradition. This year, let us pledge to donate our organs and save millions of lives.’

Organ Donation and Transplantation - An Overview

Indian Scenario

Transplantation of Human Organs Act - Celebrating 25 years

Organ Donation Day - What can we do?

Spread the message of organ donation far and wide

Create awareness about the shortage of life-saving organs and the importance of organ donation

Educate the masses about brain death and transplant law

Help people overcome fears and bust the myths around the subject

Highlight every deceased donation that happens in the country and honor the donors and their families

Optimally use social media platforms to engage in discussions on the subject

Include a module on organ donation in the syllabus for school and college students of all streams

Every year hospitals, educational institutions, corporate organizations, non-profits and media join in this celebration and help promote the cause using various platforms. Organ Transplantation is the choice of treatment for irreversible organ failure and has been the lifesaver for millions around the world.The advancements in the field have highly improved patient survival rates and graft quality following transplantation. However, this has also led many people to opt for a transplant, thereby, increasing the demand for organs, while the supply is inadequate.For the transplantation program to be successful of a nation, it's people should be aware of organ donation and they should also be willing to donate organs and discuss it with their families. Countries should also have access and infrastructure issues sorted and have stringent laws in place.Organ Donation Day aims to emphasize these points and help spread the message. Organ donation rates in India have witnessed almost a four-fold increase from 2012 to 2017. Despite this, the deceased organ donations rate of the country stands at less than 0.8 pmp (per million population), whereas some of the developed countries like Spain (46.9), US (31.96) and UK (23.05) are way ahead.At the moment,. Besides, only five or six states of these have in place an effective system for organ donation and allocation. Therefore, only the figures from these few states represent the entire nation's donation rates. The donation rates could go up almost ten times if the deceased donation program were to become pan-Indian.The year 2019 marks the 25anniversary of the historical Transplantation of Human Organs Act (THOA) that was passed in 1994 in the Indian Parliament and was subsequently amended in 2011 and 2014.Though the law proved ineffective in fulfilling is objectives in its initial years, the amendments and innovative government orders from the state of Tamil Nadu, for example, boosted the growth of the deceased donation program in the country. However, certain areas of the law still need tweaking and clarity in order for the stakeholders to use it with ease and thereby, improve the numbers.Uniform guidelines for brain stem death testing, legalizing donor pledge forms, defining postmortem procedures in organ donation cases, are some of the areas that may require amendments.Here are few ways to improve organ donation rates:Most of the donations in our country come from ordinary people making extraordinary decisions in the most difficult of times. In addition to this, the policies, effective public-private partnerships and strong will of certain states have made this possible. Lack of awareness, access, infrastructure and affordability are some areas where challenges continue to remain and need attention.Therefore, on this Organ Donation Day, let's pledge to donate our organs and save millions of lives today Source: Medindia