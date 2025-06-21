Shrinking Tumors by Targeting a Rare Genetic Flaw in Colorectal Cancer

Selinexor combined with irinotecan shrinks tumors in colorectal cancer models with an XPO1 mutation, offering a new treatment strategy.
Colorectal cancer may be treated more effectively by combining the XPO1-targeting drug selinexor with the chemotherapy drug irinotecan, according to preclinical findings published in Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. Led by the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, the study found that this combination significantly reduced tumor size in models carrying a specific XPO1 gene mutation (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
XPO1R749Q Mutations Co-occur with POLE Mutations in Cancer and can be Targeted to Overcome Chemoresistance
Go to source). The study investigated a mutation associated with colorectal cancer in a gene encoding the cellular regulator XPO1 (Exportin-1). The XPO1-targeting drug selinexor shrank tumors in preclinical models in combination with the chemotherapy drug irinotecan, a current treatment for colorectal cancer.
“Here we have a new potential combination chemotherapy with science to back up why it might work in patients,” said Taylor, who is corresponding author on the study along with Hai Dang Nguyen, Ph.D., a molecular oncologist at the University of Minnesota.
Next Steps for Preclinical DevelopmentThe study “provides a strong scientific rationale for further collaborative preclinical work and future bench to bedside translation,” said Jaime Merchán, M.D., co-leader of Sylvester’s Translational and Clinical Oncology Research Program. “Moving these findings into the clinic seems feasible.”
Taylor and his colleagues plan to further investigate how the XPO1 mutation operates and test selinexor with other drug combinations in colorectal cancer models. These pilot studies will be propelled by the $51,500 Glaser award, which Dr. Taylor aims to parlay into a larger grant application to the National Institutes of Health.
Potential Implications for Endometrial CancerTaylor and his team also plan to explore the implications for endometrial cancer, which can harbor the same XPO1 mutation, and claims the lives of about 13,860 women in the U.S. annually.
The study has its origins in earlier research on blood cancers led by Taylor while at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
There, he and colleagues went on a quest for mutations associated with leukemia and lymphoma. They zeroed in on XPO1, a cellular protein that helps shuttle proteins and RNA from the nucleus to the cytoplasm. In 2019, they reported that XPO1 mutations resulted in the aberrant accumulation of proteins in the cytoplasm and seemed to drive certain B cell malignancies.
Rare Mutation Found in Solid TumorsAt the time, they found a few instances of a separate XPO1 mutation linked to colorectal and endometrial cancers, dubbed XPO1R749Q.
When he joined Sylvester in 2020, Taylor continued to treat patients with blood cancers. In his lab, he also started delving into XPO1R749Q.
Analysis of Massive Patient DatasetIn the current study, he and colleagues interrogated a massive dataset from 217,570 cancer patients, and found XPO1R749Q in 96 solid tumors, mainly colorectal and endometrial. The mutation is rare, but understanding it has broader implications, said Taylor.
To explore how XPO1R749Q affects tumor cells, the researchers experimentally created the mutation in two colorectal tumor cell lines using CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing. They then asked what advantage the XPO1R749Q mutation conferred onto tumor cells.
XPO1R749Q didn’t make tumor cells grow any faster. Instead, the mutation made cells resistant to irinotecan and similar chemotherapy drugs, they found.
DNA Repair Activation by MutationIrinotecan targets a protein involved in DNA replication, Topoisomerase I, leading to massive DNA damage and cell death. The researchers showed that XPO1R749Q counteracted this effect and kept tumor cells alive by increasing DNA repair activity.
Similarly, almost all XPO1R749Q mutations co-occurred with another mutation that results in highly damaged DNA. XPO1R749Q appears to counteract the DNA damage, enabling tumor cell survival.
Selinexor Restores Drug SensitivityThe researchers next treated their tumor cell lines with a drug that quells XPO1 activity selinexor and found that it could kill the cells. What’s more, combining selinexor with irinotecan shrank tumors in preclinical models of colorectal cancer.
Selinexor is currently approved for certain patients with advanced multiple myeloma, and is showing promise as a maintenance therapy in certain patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.
The combination of selinexor and irinotecan may be effective even in tumors that do not contain XPO1 mutations, said Taylor. Many tumor types contain elevated levels of XPO1, which may readily be neutralized by selinexor, he noted.
“Dr. Taylor’s research opens up a new potential strategy for overcoming resistance in advanced solid tumors, and importantly, in colorectal cancer,” the third most common tumor type in the U.S., said Merchán.
Detailed Mechanism of DNA Repair ActivationThe study not only provided a roadmap for a new therapeutic approach; it delved deeper into the actions of XPO1.
In a key finding, Taylor’s collaborators at the Masonic Cancer Center, University of Minnesota outlined how XPO1R749Q affects DNA repair. They showed that XPO1R749Q amps up the DNA repair protein replication protein A (RPA), counteracting the effects of irinotecan. Some of the proteins shuttled to the cytoplasm by XPO1R749Q may be involved in regulating RPA.
Exploring such questions further “is key to the deep understanding of XPO1’s role in cancer and to developing novel therapeutics,” said first author Tulasigeri M. Totiger, Ph.D., a Sylvester postdoctoral associate. He is also planning to test the combination of selinexor with immunotherapy drugs and to investigate whether XPO1R749Q works similarly in endometrial cancer.
“We are focused on translational science and on how we can get our results quickly, to help patients,” said Taylor. “It is exciting for me to apply some of the lessons we learned from studying XPO1 in leukemia to other cancers.”
