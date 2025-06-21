Discovery Reveals How Inhalational Anesthetics Induce Anesthesia

RyR1 has been identified as a key target of inhalational anesthetics, playing a direct role in inducing anesthesia.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Isoflurane activates the type 1 ryanodine receptor to induce anesthesia in mice



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

A tiny calcium channel called RyR1 may be the switch that turns on anesthesia during surgery. #medindia #anesthesia #calciumchannels’

A tiny calcium channel called RyR1 may be the switch that turns on anesthesia during surgery. #medindia #anesthesia #calciumchannels’

Advertisement

Link Between RyR1 Mutations and Malignant Hyperthermia

Advertisement

Activation of RyR1 by Isoflurane

Advertisement

Sedative Effects of Newly Identified Compounds

Isoflurane activates the type 1 ryanodine receptor to induce anesthesia in mice - (https://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.3003172)