Rheumatoid Arthritis Reimagined: AI Maps a 40-Year Surge and Global Hotspots

From 1980-2021, rheumatoid arthritis burden rose globally, affecting younger ages and more regions.

Controlling smoking may reduce rheumatoid arthritis deaths by 16.8% and DALYs (disability-adjusted life years) by 20.6% in high-smoking regions.

The Global Burden of Arthritis: A Growing Concern

A Sociodemographic Analysis of Arthritis

Global rheumatoid arthritis burden increased: From 1980 to 2021, the global rheumatoid arthritis burden kept rising, showing an increase among younger age groups and a wider range of geographic locations worldwide, with hotspots like the UK’s West Berkshire (incidence rate: 35.1/100,000) and Mexico’s Zacatecas (DALY rate: 112.6/100,000) bearing the highest burdens in 2021 among 652 subnational regions.

From 1980 to 2021, the global rheumatoid arthritis burden kept rising, showing an increase among younger age groups and a wider range of geographic locations worldwide, with hotspots like the UK’s West Berkshire (incidence rate: 35.1/100,000) and Mexico’s Zacatecas (DALY rate: 112.6/100,000) bearing the highest burdens in 2021 among 652 subnational regions. Widening inequalities: DALY-related inequality surged 62.55% from 1990, with Finland, Ireland, and New Zealand as the most unequal countries in 2021.

DALY-related inequality surged 62.55% from 1990, with Finland, Ireland, and New Zealand as the most unequal countries in 2021. Failure to meet frontiers: As SDI increased over time, frontier deviations worsened, which indicated the burden of rheumatoid arthritis has been severely neglected.

As SDI increased over time, frontier deviations worsened, which indicated the burden of rheumatoid arthritis has been severely neglected. Noneconomic disparities persisted: Economic factors alone are not the sole determinants of rheumatoid arthritis disease burden. High SDI regions such as Japan and the UK exhibited contrasting patterns in disease burden. Japan’s declining DALY rates despite high SDI may reﬂect nationwide early diagnosis programs, widespread use of biologic therapies, and a diet rich in anti-inflammatory components.

Economic factors alone are not the sole determinants of rheumatoid arthritis disease burden. High SDI regions such as Japan and the UK exhibited contrasting patterns in disease burden. Japan’s declining DALY rates despite high SDI may reﬂect nationwide early diagnosis programs, widespread use of biologic therapies, and a diet rich in anti-inflammatory components. Forecasted increases and need for positive policy: By 2040, low-middle SDI regions may see increasing DALYs due to ageing/population growth, while DALYs in high SDI areas may decrease. Controlling smoking may reduce rheumatoid arthritis deaths by 16.8% and DALYs by 20.6% in high-smoking regions (e.g., China), offering signiﬁcant benefits for medium/high SDI areas.

