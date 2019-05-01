medindia
Selfie Wrist Adds To a List Of Health Issues That Occur With Taking a Selfie

by Rishika Gupta on  January 5, 2019 at 10:03 PM
Heard Of a 'Selfie Wrist' condition, pay attention if you are addicted to taking selfies. Constantly taking selfies can lead to a selfie wrist condition, which is a form of carpel tunnel syndrome.
This condition is really being seeing itself manifest in young women and girls as they are more prone to taking selfies.

It is characterized by a numbing and tingling sensation experienced in the wrist and fingers.

This 'Selfie Wrist' condition, is a form of carpal tunnel syndrome.

This is becoming so common, that Even Kim Kardashian had been diagnosed with 'selfie wrist.' she admitted to having it this September.

According to her doctor, her 'selfie wrist' was from holding her cellphone for too long without moving.

Usually, the carpal tunnel syndrome occurs when the median nerve becomes pressed or squeezed, which creates a burning or numbness.

