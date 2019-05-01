Selfie Wrist Adds To a List Of Health Issues That Occur With Taking a Selfie

Heard Of a 'Selfie Wrist' condition, pay attention if you are addicted to taking selfies. Constantly taking selfies can lead to a selfie wrist condition, which is a form of carpel tunnel syndrome.
This condition is really being seeing itself manifest in young women and girls as they are more prone to taking selfies.
‘It’s a form of carpal tunnel syndrome, it happens when hyper-flexing the wrist inwards causes a tingling sensation or even a sharp pain.’
It is characterized by a numbing and tingling sensation experienced in the wrist and fingers.
This is becoming so common, that Even Kim Kardashian had been diagnosed with 'selfie wrist.' she admitted to having it this September.
According to her doctor, her 'selfie wrist' was from holding her cellphone for too long without moving.
Usually, the carpal tunnel syndrome occurs when the median nerve becomes pressed or squeezed, which creates a burning or numbness.
Source: Medindia