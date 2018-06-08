medindia
Obsession for Flawless Selfie can Affect Your Mental Health

by Hannah Joy on  August 6, 2018 at 9:05 AM
Beware, if your addicted to selfies and photo editing applications such as Snapchat, as it can take a toll on your self-esteem and trigger body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), warns a research team.
Body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) is a mental illness involving an excessive preoccupation with a perceived flaw in appearance, often characterized by people adopting unhealthy lengths to hide their imperfections. It has affected around two per cent of the population.

This can include engaging in repetitive behaviour like skin picking, visiting dermatologists or plastic surgeons, hoping to change their appearance.

"A new phenomenon called 'Snapchat dysmorphia' has popped up, where patients are seeking out surgery to help them appear like the filtered versions of themselves," said Neelam Vashi, from the Boston University in Massachusetts, US.

"Filtered selfies can make people lose touch with reality, creating the expectation that we are supposed to look perfectly primped all the time," she added, in the paper published in the journal JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery Viewpoint.

According to various studies, teenage girls who manipulated their photos were more concerned with their body appearance, and those with dysmorphic body image seek out social media as a means of validation.

Additional research has shown 55 percent of plastic surgeons report seeing patients who want to improve their appearance in selfies.

"This can be especially harmful for teenagers and those with BDD, and it is important for providers to understand the implications of social media on body image to better treat and counsel our patients," Vashi said.

Surgery is not the best course of action in these cases, because it will not improve, and may worsen underlying BDD. Psychological interventions such as cognitive behavioural therapy and management of the disorder in an empathetic and non-judgmental way may help, the researchers recommended.



Source: IANS

Related Links

Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie obsession or selfitis, an obsessive, uncontrollable urge to post self-taken photographs on social media may be a mental disorder needing treatment.

New Selfie App Helps People Take Their Pills

New Selfie App Helps People Take Their Pills

A new selfie app developed pushes people to take medicines regularly and on time. The app will also allow the healthcare worker to track and verify if the patient has been taking medicines or not.

Taking Too Many Selfies is A Sign of A Mental Disorder: Selfitis

Taking Too Many Selfies is A Sign of A Mental Disorder: Selfitis

Selfitis has been classed as a genuine mental disorder by the American Psychiatric Association and has come up with an assessment scale.

Self-loving People Post More Selfies Taken At the Gym

Self-loving People Post More Selfies Taken At the Gym

Narcissism or excessive interest in or admiration of oneself and one's physical appearance is one of the behavioral traits.

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

Flowers And What They Mean To Us

Flowers And What They Mean To Us

Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for skin problems, and as pastes or decoctions for wounds and injuries.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental illnesses can range from depression, anxiety, phobias to schizophrenia and affective disorders.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Anxiety Disorder Reiki-A Holistic Healing Method Flowers And What They Mean To Us Health Insurance - India Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder 

