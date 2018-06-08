medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Vaginal Rejuvenating Therapies Up Risk for Women: Warns FDA

by Iswarya on  August 6, 2018 at 9:59 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Vaginal rejuvenating treatments and devices being marketed for medical procedures are considered to have serious side effects and is unsafe, warns US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Vaginal Rejuvenating Therapies Up Risk for Women: Warns FDA
Vaginal Rejuvenating Therapies Up Risk for Women: Warns FDA

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has slammed all those devices being marketed for medical procedures like vaginal rejuvenation as "egregious" and causing "harm," a statement said. The regulatory body has found that a growing number of manufacturers were marketing such devices to women, claiming to treat conditions and symptoms related to menopause, urinary incontinence or sexual malfunction.

The procedures use lasers and other energy-based devices to destroy or reshape vaginal tissue.

However, "these products have serious risks and don't have adequate evidence to support their use for these purposes. We are deeply concerned women are being harmed", said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.

The FDA found that the use of these devices caused numerous cases of vaginal burns, scarring, pain during sexual intercourse and recurring or chronic pain.

Countering an earlier clearance on laser and energy-based devices for treating serious conditions, including pre-cancerous cervical or vaginal tissue, as well as condylomas (genital warts), the FDA said at that time its safety and effectiveness had not been evaluated or confirmed for vaginal rejuvenation, the statement said.

Moreover, these devices are also being marketed to women who have completed treatment for breast cancer and are experiencing symptoms caused by early menopause, the regulatory body found.

"The deceptive marketing of a dangerous procedure with no proven benefit, including to women who've been treated for cancer, is egregious," Gottlieb said.

"Today, we're warning women and their healthcare providers that the FDA has serious concerns about the use of these devices to treat gynecological conditions beyond those for which the devices have been approved or cleared," Gottlieb said.

The deceptive marketing of unproven treatments may not only cause injuries but may also keep some patients from accessing appropriate, recognized therapies to treat severe medical conditions.

"Women considering treatment for vaginal symptoms should speak to their doctor about the potential and known benefits and risks of all available treatment options," Gottlieb noted.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Related Links

Everything You Need to Know about Vaginal Health

Everything You Need to Know about Vaginal Health

How much do you know about vaginal health care? Find out everything you need to know about the most common vaginal problems and how to have a healthy vagina.

Transvaginal Ultrasound

Transvaginal Ultrasound

Transvaginal ultrasound/sonogram is used to examine uterus, ovaries, cervix and pelvic organs. Sonography images of transvaginal ultrasound procedure are clearer than abdominal ultrasound.

Vaginal Bleeding

Vaginal Bleeding

Normal vaginal bleeding begins in the early teens and goes on till a woman's mid-life. It is the bloody discharge from the uterus during menstruation.

Vaginal / Vulvar Itching

Vaginal / Vulvar Itching

Vaginal or Vulvar itching is a common symptom in women of all ages. It is often accompanied by vaginal discharge. Treatment depends on the underlying cause.

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy can be likened to an oasis in the desert for women in the throes of menopause.

Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer or Cancer of the Uterus (or Endometrial Cancer) refer to cancers affecting the uterus or the womb in women. Learn about the different types of uterine cancer, symptoms, staging, diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, survival rates and news on uterine cancer.

More News on:

Hormone Replacement Therapy Uterine Cancer Everything You Need to Know about Vaginal Health 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Black seed oil or Nigella sativa is an ancient remedy for several conditions. Prophet Mohammed has ...

 Castleman Disease (CD)

Castleman Disease (CD)

Castleman disease (CD) is a rare but benign condition in which there is lymph node enlargement. It ...

 Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) / Heart Condition

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) / Heart Condition

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) is a circulatory disorder which is characterized ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...