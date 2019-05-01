medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Link Between Prenatal Exposure to Antiepileptic Drugs and ADHD in Children Examined

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 5, 2019 at 10:22 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The absolute 15-year risk of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children exposed to valproate in pregnancy was higher than those not exposed to the drug, found new study.
Link Between Prenatal Exposure to Antiepileptic Drugs and ADHD in Children Examined
Link Between Prenatal Exposure to Antiepileptic Drugs and ADHD in Children Examined

This study examined whether prenatal exposure to valproate and other antiepileptic drugs was associated with increased risk of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children. More than 913,000 children in Denmark were included in the observational study, and exposure to antiepileptic drugs was defined as pregnancies where mothers redeemed one or more prescriptions for the medications.

The study used registry data and it is not known whether the women used the medication and how much was actually taken. There were no associations found between other antiepileptic drugs in the study and ADHD.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurobiological disorder that affects normal behavior and impairs the ability to concentrate.

Quiz on ADHD

Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (AD/HD, generally abbreviated as ADHD) is considered a "neurobehavioral developmental disorder". To know what this definition means and what the causes, symptoms and treatment for ADD are; give our ADHD quiz ...

Antiepileptic Drug Use Can Increase Stroke Risk in Alzheimer's Patients

Antiepileptic drug use may increase the risk of stroke in Alzheimer's disease patients.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities

Dyscalculia is a learning disability involving mathematics. Recognized by The WHO, it affects nearly 4  7% of the world population. If you have dyscalculia it tends to affect every aspect of your life.

Dyslexia

Dyslexia is a reading disability that occurs when the brain does not properly recognize and process certain symbols.

Fahrīs Syndrome

Fahr's syndrome is a rare, neurological disorder first described by Karl Theodor Fahr, a German neurologist in 1930.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Dyslexia Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Height and Weight-Kids Bullying at School - Tips For Schools Pregnancy and Antenatal Care ADHD Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities Drugs Banned in India Fahrīs Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Best Nighttime Skincare Routine for You

Healthy Snacks - Quick and Easy Recipes

Losing Fat Aesthetically: Inch Loss and Body Toning
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive