Death by Selfie on the Rise: Study

No selfie zones are suggested by researchers after a number of 'selficides' was reported in a new study.

Selfies have become a norm practically for every social interaction. Although there is no harm to share your beautiful moments with the world, some tend to take it up a notch to make their selfie look spectacular which may end up being fatal.



‘Awareness should be created among individuals about certain risky practices and risky places where selfies should not be taken.’

Read More.. Nearly 43 people have died while taking selfies each year since 2011, reports a new study. The common reasons for selfie deaths are mostly drowning and falls.



Hence researchers suggest no selfie zones, like those established in tourist spots in India, as a likely way to stop such accidents.



The author of the study also added that selfies are not dangerous, but the behavior of the human that comes with them is. Various incidents like drowning or falling from heights, getting electrocuted while trying to click risky selfies have been noted in the past few years.



Awareness should be created among individuals regarding certain unsafe habits and risky places where selfies should not be taken.



