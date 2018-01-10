medindia
Contaminated Vaccines Might Put India’s ‘Polio Free’ Status at Risk

October 1, 2018
Health ministry has ordered the polio surveillance team in Uttar Pradesh to trace all the children who were given the oral polio vaccine (OPV) as hints of poliovirus type 2 were detected in some batches of the vaccine manufactured by a Ghaziabad-based pharmaceutical firm.
The health ministry and the WHO (World Health Organisation) have stepped up surveillance, especially in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana where the contaminated vaccines were given to children.

Immediate withdrawal of the particular manufacturer's vaccine is commanded by the ministry which was administered as part of the government's universal immunization programme.

Officials said that all the children who were administered with this vaccine would be traced to see how the virus works in their bodies.

Biomed Pvt Ltd Managing Director was arrested after the Central Drug Regulator filed an FIR in this case. The manufacture, sale or distribution of the company is halted until further orders by the Drugs Controller General of India.

While the MD has been arrested the police are tracing the other five directors of the company for questioning.

The contamination was revealed after surveillance reports from Uttar Pradesh showed poliovirus signs in stool samples of few children.

Later the OPVs were sent for examination which proved that some of them were contaminated with the type-2 virus.

The ministry has also warned the Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra governments assuming a likely usage of the vaccine there.

Source: Medindia

