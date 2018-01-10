Two death cases due to swine flu have been reported in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur since last Friday, said the medical authorities.

Swine Flu Claims Two Lives in Jabalpur

While an old woman on Friday died of the HIN1 virus, a man the next day, said Dr. Dipak Barkade of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Government Medical College and Hospital."Two people have passed away due to the H1N1 virus in our hospital," Dr. Barkade said.He also said that three more patients of swine flu are being treated in the hospital.Source: Medindia