Immature digestive system is one of the main causes of frequent digestive problems in babies. Newborn babies are bundles of joy for every parent. However, taking care of them is not just exciting but challenging as well. Their laughter brings happiness to everyone around, and their cries fill the atmosphere with a sense of urgency.

Simple, Easy Tips to Prevent Digestive Problems in Babies

When a baby experiences discomfort, it is difficult for her to express it, which makes it important for parents to understand her needs. Babies are prone to skin problems and common health issues like chest congestion and fever, and digestive problems like gas and colic. Hence, keeping a close watch and looking out for signs that indicate digestive discomfort can go a long way in getting rid of the problem quickly and easily.The initial three years of life are the most crucial for its growth and development, and the digestive system plays a vital role.Doctor Hariprasad, Research Scientist (R&D), The Himalaya Drug Company, shares a few simple ways you can help relieve digestive disturbances in babies.Frequent meals: Feed the baby in small quantities at frequent intervals. Ensure that he or she consumes enough liquids to digest the food. It is advisable to feed the baby every two hours for the first few months.Pat on the back: A gentle pat on the back after each feed helps reduce gaseous distension. Stomach cramps are caused due to gas build-up during digestion. Feed slowly, holding baby upright throughout the feeding and for some more time post-feeding. Ensure you burp your baby at regular intervals during feeding to get rid of the gas in the stomach.Avoid caffeine: While breastfeeding your baby, avoid excessive amount of caffeine in your diet, but consume cow's milk and other dairy products with heavy milk protein. Also, avoid consuming spicy food and foods that cause gas trouble. Nursing mothers should avoid foods that might cause allergies, as baby is likely to develop allergic reactions as well.Regular check-ups: This can evaluate any underlying digestive problems.When it comes to medication, it is advisable to use medicines that have herbal ingredients which help combat gastrointestinal disorders in babies. Bonnisan, with ingredients such as dill oil, guduchi, and amalaki (Indian gooseberry), helps regularise bowel movements and control flatulence, colic pain, and other digestive disturbances.Source: IANS