Say Cheers: Drinking Beer Can Improve Your Heart, Brain Health

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 6, 2018 at 4:55 PM Lifestyle News
Drinking beer can reduce heart risk and improve brain health, suggest experts.
Say Cheers: Drinking Beer Can Improve Your Heart, Brain Health

Beer, the oldest and popular alcoholic beverage comes to mind when a lot of people think of a party, celebration or just a relaxing evening. Many think beer is unhealthy. But now, scientists suggest that beer can offer amazing health benefits.

What Makes Beer Healthy?

Beer as a common thirst quencher is found to be rich in several antioxidants. Beer is found to have more protein and vitamin B content as compared to wine. It also has trace amounts of minerals such as calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorous, potassium, sodium, zinc, selenium and fluoride.

Beer also contains a wide range of polyphenols, such as flavonoids and phenolic acids which are naturally-occurring compounds found in plants that contribute to flavor, haze, body, and fullness. These polyphenols in beer can reduce the risk of developing diabetes, blocked arteries, heart disease and also protect cognitive function.

Previous multiple studies suggest, Xanthohumol, a key ingredient used to make beer, reduce the likelihood of insulin resistance in mice who were fed on high-fat diets, which can potentially benefit people with diabetes.

Excessive Alcohol Consumption May Affect Your Health

As a quote says, "Too much of anything is good for nothing." Drinking too much alcohol can also lead to some terrible effects such as liver damage, high blood pressure, and heart disease. Beer is also high in calories and carbohydrates which may lead to excessive weight and obesity. So, the best way to avoid these harmful effects is to limit your alcohol intake on a weekly basis and space out your drinks.

"Men and women are advised not to drink more than 14 units a week on a regular basis," said Nutritionist Sisi Yip. "Spread your drinking over three or more days if you regularly drink as much as 14 units a week. Ideally, the health limit is up to one pint for men and half a pint for women per day," she adds.

With more health-promoting effects, this thirst quencher becomes a healthy beverage. Therefore, drink beer in moderation and enjoy its surprising health benefits.

Source: Medindia

