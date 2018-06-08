Math: Sit Upright and Work It Out

Font : A- A+



Improving your posture can benefit you if you are scared of math, finds a new study.



The findings, published in the journal NeuroRegulation, suggested that over half of the participants found it easier to perform in math when sitting in an upright position.

Math: Sit Upright and Work It Out



"For people who are anxious about math, posture makes a giant difference," explained study co-author Erik Peper, Professor at the San Francisco State University in the US.



‘Fifty-six percent of the students found it easier to perform math in an upright position. Slumping over is a defensive posture that can trigger old negative memories in the body and brain and thereby be making it difficult to take to the test. ’ The study involved 125 college students to see how well they could perform simple math. They were asked to fill out an anonymous questionnaire asking them to rate their anxiety levels while taking exams and performing math.



The research team noted that 56 percent of the students found it easier to perform math in an upright position.



While the students without math anxiety did not report great benefits from a better posture, but they noticed that doing math while slumping over was somewhat more difficult.



The participants also described any physical symptoms of stress they experienced during the test-taking.



Slumping over is a defensive posture that can trigger old negative memories in the body and brain, said co-author Richard Harvey, Associate Professor at the varsity.



"The slumped-over position shuts them down, and their brains do not work as well. They cannot think as clearly," Peper added.



The researchers noted that these findings of body posture could help people prepare for many different types of performances under stress, not just math tests.



Athletes, musicians and public speakers can all benefit from better posture prior to and during their performances.







Source: IANS "For people who are anxious about math, posture makes a giant difference," explained study co-author Erik Peper, Professor at the San Francisco State University in the US.The study involved 125 college students to see how well they could perform simple math. They were asked to fill out an anonymous questionnaire asking them to rate their anxiety levels while taking exams and performing math.The research team noted that 56 percent of the students found it easier to perform math in an upright position.While the students without math anxiety did not report great benefits from a better posture, but they noticed that doing math while slumping over was somewhat more difficult.The participants also described any physical symptoms of stress they experienced during the test-taking.Slumping over is a defensive posture that can trigger old negative memories in the body and brain, said co-author Richard Harvey, Associate Professor at the varsity."The slumped-over position shuts them down, and their brains do not work as well. They cannot think as clearly," Peper added.The researchers noted that these findings of body posture could help people prepare for many different types of performances under stress, not just math tests.Athletes, musicians and public speakers can all benefit from better posture prior to and during their performances.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement