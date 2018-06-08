Yemen: Third Cholera Epidemic Might Come Knocking

Font : A- A+



Third Cholera Epidemic poses as a new health threat to Yemen people who are still recovering from the war. World health organization has warned the government officials on the previous Friday that the country could be at the brink of a third cholera epidemic.

Yemen: Third Cholera Epidemic Might Come Knocking



Major port city of Hodeidah and Sanaa near the Yemen capital have reported many cholera cases so far, and the numbers are still increasing. The disease seems to have come at the worst possible time in Hodeidah where recent conflict has occurred.



‘The cholera epidemic warning has come a day after the airstrikes in Hodeidah which hit a busy fish market and the entrance to the country's largest hospital, Al-Thawra. ’ Dr. Peter Salama, WHO deputy director-general of emergency preparedness and response said "We've had two major waves of cholera epidemics in recent years, and unfortunately the trend data that we've seen in the last days to weeks suggests that we may be on the cusp of the third major wave of cholera epidemics in Yemen," Dr. Peter Salama, WHO deputy director-general of emergency preparedness and response, told a UN briefing in Geneva, Switzerland.



Because of the constant war, many Yemenis have been weakened by malnutrition; these problems are now overlapping of disease outbreaks and war as the nation struggles with cholera and diphtheria.



Yemen has recorded More than 1.1 million suspected cholera cases since April, and nearly 2,300 deaths have been reported because of it.



Source: Eurekalert Major port city of Hodeidah and Sanaa near the Yemen capital have reported many cholera cases so far, and the numbers are still increasing. The disease seems to have come at the worst possible time in Hodeidah where recent conflict has occurred.Dr. Peter Salama, WHO deputy director-general of emergency preparedness and response said "We've had two major waves of cholera epidemics in recent years, and unfortunately the trend data that we've seen in the last days to weeks suggests that we may be on the cusp of the third major wave of cholera epidemics in Yemen," Dr. Peter Salama, WHO deputy director-general of emergency preparedness and response, told a UN briefing in Geneva, Switzerland.Because of the constant war, many Yemenis have been weakened by malnutrition; these problems are now overlapping of disease outbreaks and war as the nation struggles with cholera and diphtheria.Yemen has recorded More than 1.1 million suspected cholera cases since April, and nearly 2,300 deaths have been reported because of it.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: