ReWalk ReStore Exosuit Shows Positive Results in Stroke Rehabilitation
ReWalk ReStore™ shows positive results in individuals undergoing post-stroke rehabilitation, according to a new study.

The device was found safe and reliable during treadmill and overground running under the supervision of physical therapists.

The article is published in the Journal of NeuroEngineering and Rehabilitation .


The ReStore™ exosuit (ReWalk Robotics, Ltd) is the first soft robotic exosuit which has been cleared by the FDA for use in stroke survivors with mobility deficits.

The device is indicated for use in patients with hemiplegia undergoing stroke rehabilitation under the supervision of physical therapists.

Hemiplegia results in weakness of the ankle, limiting the ability to clear the ground during stepping and hindering forward movement. Hemiplegia leads to compensatory walking patterns that increase effort and decrease stability.

ReStore is designed to allow a more normal gait pattern.

Motors are mounted on a waist belt, and they transmit power through cables to points on an insole and the patient's calf. Sensors which are clipped to the patient's shoes transmit data to a smartphone controller.

This smartphone controller is used by a trained therapist to adjust levels of assistance and monitor and record important metrics of gait training.

The trial included 44 participants with post-stroke hemiparesis. They were able to walk unassisted for 5 feet.

The protocol consisted of 5 days of 20-minute sessions of the treadmill and overground training under the supervision of licensed physical therapists.

The therapeutic potential for ReStore in rehabilitation was analyzed by exploring the effects of the device on maximum walking speed, measuring individuals walking speed in and out of the device using a10-m walk test, before and after the five training visits.

For safety purposes, some participants were allowed to use a cane or an AFO during walking sessions.

"We found that the ReStore provided targeted assistance for plantarflexion and dorsiflexion of the paretic ankle, improving the gait pattern," explained Dr. Nolan.

"This is an important first step toward expanding options for rehabilitative care for the millions of individuals with mobility impairments caused by ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke."

Data indicate positive effects on walking speed of the participants during exosuit assisted walking and unassisted walking.

A significant increase in unassisted walking speed was achieved by more than one-third of the participants, indicating that further research is needed.

The trial was not designed to measure the efficacy of the device. Further trials are needed to determine the efficacy for improving mobility outcomes of stroke rehabilitation.



