Sign Language Expertise Gauged by Eye Gaze Movements
The nature of eye gaze indicates the quality of words used in sign language. Eye gaze behaviors help to determine if the words used are new or difficult to understand.

The study was conducted at the Rochester Institute of Technology's National Technical Institute for the Deaf. The lead researcher of the study is Dr. Rain Bosworth, who is an assistant professor and researcher in the Center for Sensory, Perceptual, and Cognitive Ecology (SPaCE Center). The results are published in Journal of Deaf Studies and Deaf Education.

The study shows the difference between eye gaze behaviors in novice and fluent signers. Gaze behaviors indicate the degree of cognitive effort and knowledge in sign language users. Gaze behaviors are affected by the user's language expertise and intelligibility of sign input.


Researchers recorded gaze behaviors in 52 deaf and hearing adults while they watched signed narratives to assess gaze behavior.

It was observed that highly fluent signers primarily fixed their gaze on the face and used peripheral vision to perceive the moving hands. The participants then showed videos of signed stories played backward.

Those who scored lower on measures of story comprehension had a very different gaze pattern. Fluent signers tend to focus strongly on the face when sign watching, even for low intelligibility conditions.

Gaze behavior is more scattered and not fixed for people who are recent into sign language use. This scatter is more for low-intelligibility conditions, probably because observers are looking directly at the moving hands. "This fits with what we know about research that shows that signers have very good peripheral vision, especially from the lower visual field. Expert signers look at the face and utilize their peripheral vision for catching the fine details of moving handshapes," Bosworth said.

Sign language users with normal hearing, who have been using sign language for at least five years have a steady face-gaze behavior similar to fluent deaf signers.

