Sign Language Expertise Gauged by Eye Gaze Movements

Researchers recorded gaze behaviors in 52 deaf and hearing adults while they watched signed narratives to assess gaze behavior.It was observed that highly fluent signers primarily fixed their gaze on the face and used peripheral vision to perceive the moving hands. The participants then showed videos of signed stories played backward.Those who scored lower on measures of story comprehension had a very different gaze pattern. Fluent signers tend to focus strongly on the face when sign watching, even for low intelligibility conditions.Gaze behavior is more scattered and not fixed for people who are recent into sign language use. This scatter is more for low-intelligibility conditions, probably because observers are looking directly at the moving hands.Bosworth said.Sign language users with normal hearing, who have been using sign language for at least five years have a steady face-gaze behavior similar to fluent deaf signers.Source: Medindia