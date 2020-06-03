medindia
Listening to Music may Help Stroke Patients Recover Faster
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Listening to Music may Help Stroke Patients Recover Faster

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 6, 2020 at 3:22 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Music can heal your mind after stroke
  • Listening to music and playing instruments can boost mood, improve concentration and enhance brain function in stroke patients
  • Therefore, conducting music therapy sessions can hasten recovery in stroke patients

Music always hits the right note with stroke patients. A new study suggests that listening to music and playing musical instruments can stimulate the brain and uplift the mood in stroke patients.
Listening to Music may Help Stroke Patients Recover Faster

New research has found that music therapy sessions have a positive effect on the neurorehabilitation of acute stroke patients, as well as their mood.

Show Full Article


Details of the Study

The study - the first large-scale investigation into the feasibility of delivering these exercises - was led by Dr Alex Street, of Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), and was carried out on a 26-bed stroke and rehabilitation unit at Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge.

In total, 177 patients took part in 675 Neurologic Music Therapy (NMT) sessions over a two-year period. The researchers investigated its success among patients, their relatives, and health professionals, and the results are published in the journal Topics in Stroke Rehabilitation.

Benefits of Music in Stroke Recovery

Music therapy is understood to help stroke patients through mood regulation, improved concentration, and promoting changes in the brain to improve function, known as neural reorganization. Physical benefits include better arm function and gait.

Lots of repetition, or 'massed practice', is central to neurorehabilitation. In addition to playing physical instruments (keyboard, drums and hand-held percussion), iPads featuring touchscreen instruments were used in the trial to help patients with hand rehabilitation, through improving finger dexterity, and cognitive training.

NMT sessions were run alongside existing stroke rehabilitation treatment, including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and clinical psychology.

Findings of the Study

Of the 139 patients, relatives and hospital staff who completed questionnaires, the average response was that NMT was "helpful" or "very helpful". And of the 52 patients who completed mood scale questionnaires, there was a reduction in "sad" and an increase in "happy" responses immediately following a session.

Speech and language therapists observed a positive impact on patient arousal and engagement, and reported that it may help patients overcome low mood and fatigue - both common following stroke - and therefore be beneficial for their rehabilitation.

Following the success of the trial, the Cambridge Institute for Music Therapy Research at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) and Addenbrooke's hospital are developing a proposal to establish a permanent NMT post on the stroke ward, funded by the NHS.

Dr Alex Street, Senior Research Fellow within the Cambridge Institute for Music Therapy Research at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), said: "Our study found that Neurologic Music Therapy was received enthusiastically by patients, their relatives, and staff."

"The fact 675 sessions were carried out in two years is in itself an indication of the success of the treatment. It shows that staff are referring patients because they understand the mechanisms of the exercises and can see how it can benefit their patients. It also shows that patients are willing to do the exercises, with each one participating in an average of five sessions."

"Staff felt that using music and instruments allowed patients to achieve a high amount of repetition to help achieve their goals. They felt that the exercises appear less clinical, because the patients are playing music with the music therapist, and they are receiving immediate feedback from the exercises, through the sounds they create. Further research is necessary to establish potential effects of music therapy on recovery rate and length of hospital stay."

Reference :
  1. Neurologic music therapy in multidisciplinary acute stroke rehabilitation: Could it be feasible and helpful? - (https://doi.org/10.1080/10749357.2020.1729585)


Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Hip Hop Music Helps to Create Stroke Awareness

Hip Hop Stroke program can create awareness among economically-disadvantaged, minority children and their parents about stroke, finds a new study.

Playing Music Improves Brain Function

Older adults can start off learning a musical instrument to improve their ability to listen and reduce age-related cognitive problems.

Brain Takes Just 100 to 300 Milliseconds to Recognize Familiar Music: Study

Human brain recognised 'familiar' tunes from 100 milliseconds (0.1 of a second) of sound onset, with the average recognition time between 100ms and 300ms.

Music May Improve Mood in People with Dementia

Are you suffering from dementia? Listening to music can improve your mood and help fight dementia, reports a new study.

Aphasia

Aphasia is a condition where the patient has a language disorder. The patient has problems with comprehension, expression, repetition, reading and writing.

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.

How to Deal with a Stroke

Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It affects all age groups; according to the WHO, 15 million people are affected by stroke annually.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

More News on:

Bell´s PalsyDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseMitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve ReplacementCongenital Heart DiseaseStress and the Gender DivideStroke FactsStrokeHyperventilationAphasiaHow to Deal with a Stroke

What's New on Medindia

Olive Oil Lowers Heart Disease Risk in Americans

Take More Steps a Day to Fight Diabetes, High Blood Pressure

Bigger Brains: Daily Exercise can Prevent Your Brain From Shrinking as You Age
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive