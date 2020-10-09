The Web of Death for Cancer Cells

Chemotherapy can become effective over time as the cancer cell can adapt to the chemicals, resist their effects and create different wats of growing.says Dr. David Ng, group leader in Prof. Tanja Weil's department at the Max Planck Institute of Polymer Research. The researchers synthetically produced a type of molecular Lego brick to attack the cancer cells structurally. These bricks travel into both normal and cancer cells through a special attachment.When used alone, the Lego brick is harmless. However, the unique conditions present in the tumor set the Lego brick into a series of chemical reactions.The environment in a cancer cell is more acidic, and it contains highly reactive oxidative molecules due to the cancer cells increased metabolic activity. The researchers took advantage of these properties.If the conditions are met, the individual Lego bricks join together and form a web-like network. This web is very stable as it grows inside the tumor, and it deforms the tumor from the inside out. The cancer cells activate their own self-destruct mechanism as they cannot handle the physical stresssays Ng.The researchers have investigated the method in the lab, and they were able to show that the cells die in four hours.In the future, this method could be an alternative cancer treatment.As a perspective, the researchers will continue to work on increasing the precision of the deformation and on the biodegradation of the net after the cancer cells have died.Source: Medindia