About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Researchers Reveal How Obesity Damages Muscle Metabolism

by Angela Mohan on November 30, 2021 at 2:21 PM
Font : A-A+

Researchers Reveal How Obesity Damages Muscle Metabolism

Obesity modifies the skeletal muscle metabolism. How this modification happens, has been explained by a study published in Autophagy.

Fat metabolism in the skeletal muscle of obese patients is slower than that of healthy people, which scientists believe is a consequence of abnormal functions in mitochondria.

Advertisement


Dr Chan's team developed a special obesified mouse model by removing the gene of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) exclusively in their skeletal muscle.

BDNF is identified as an important growth factor for maintaining the survival and activities of neurons. Recent studies have proposed that BDNF is also a muscle-secreted protein, but its physiological significance is unknown.
Advertisement

Dr Chan's team found that obesity reduced the amount of BDNF in the skeletal muscle of mice.

They also observed that the mice without BDNF in their muscle, called 'MBKO', gained more body weight and developed severer insulin resistance when the animals were fed with a high-fat diet. MBKO mice have less energy expenditure than their control cohort.

The research team also demonstrated that the mitochondria in the muscle of MBKO mice were unable to recycle, leading to the accumulation of damaged mitochondria in the tissues.

The lipid metabolism in the muscle of MBKO mice was retarded, causing more lipid accumulation to interfere with insulin sensitivity.

"Clearly, muscle-derived BDNF is a weight-control protein by increasing the energy expenditure and maintaining insulin sensitivity," said Dr Chan.

"BDNF has long been considered a brain-localized peptide, and its importance in peripheral tissues has been underestimated. Our study provides a new insight to this area, and hopefully we can unlock more functions of this myokine using our MBKO mice," Dr Chan further added.

Dr Chan's team also used cultured cell models to know the molecular mechanism for the defective mitochondrial turnover in BDNF-deficient muscle cells.

They found that muscle-secreted BDNF used AMPK-activated protein kinase, the well-known energy sensor in cells, to trigger the Parkin/PINK1 pathway for inducing mitophagy in skeletal muscle.

The research team further tested if restoring the BDNF signaling in muscle would rescue the obesity-induced mitochondrial damage.

They fed the obese mice with 7,8-dihydroxyflavone, a natural bioavailable BDNF mimetic in plants used in the clinical trials of Alzheimer's disease, and found that obesity-induced mitochondrial dysfunction was alleviated.

Together with their previous findings that 7,8-DHF is an effective agent in reducing body weight and improving the insulin sensitivity in obese mice, Dr Chan's work provides a new explanation on the pernicious nature of obesity and suggests that BDNF-signaling enhancer such as 7,8-DHF is a potential drug for obesity treatment in human beings.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Can Breast Milk be Spicy?
Existing Drug Could Help Severe COVID-19 Patients of ICU >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Turmeric: Magic Ingredient to Keep you Healthy in Winter
Turmeric: Magic Ingredient to Keep you Healthy in Winter
Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene
Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene
Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021
Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Bariatric Surgery Obesity Bulimia Nervosa Body Mass Index Liposuction Battle of the Bulge Diabesity Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages 

Recommended Reading
Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity
Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity
Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating .....
Battle of the Bulge
Battle of the Bulge
The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to g...
Body Mass Index
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body f...
Bulimia Nervosa
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followe...
Diabesity
Diabesity
With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fo...
Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages
Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages
Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabete...
Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss
Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss
Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss....
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the m...
Liposuction
Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition...
Obesity
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the heal...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close