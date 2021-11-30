About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can Breast Milk be Spicy?

by Hannah Joy on November 30, 2021 at 2:20 PM
Font : A-A+

Can Breast Milk be Spicy?

Babies first food is breast milk. A new study shows that spicy substance from pepper gets into breast milk after eating.

Various studies have suggested that the "taste experience" in early childhood influences eating behavior in adults.

Advertisement


Unlike standardized infant formula, natural milk does not taste and smell the same every day. The differences are largely due to the maternal diet.

No one-to-one transfer

However, the taste and aroma of food consumed by the mother are not transferred one-to-one to her milk.
Advertisement

Research has already shown that odor and taste active substances from garlic or coffee partly enter the mother's milk as an odor active metabolic product, while flavors from fish oil or nursing tea were of little to no significance in this respect.

The extent to which pungent substances from chili, ginger, or pepper are found in breast milk has been even less researched than aroma and taste substances. For this reason, a scientific team led by TUM has now investigated whether these substances are transferred from food to breast milk and if so, which ones.

Piperine detectable after just one hour

Through extensive mass spectrometric analyses, the team has shown that already one hour after consumption of a standardized curry dish, piperine is detectable in breast milk for several hours.

"The observed maximum concentrations of 14 to 57 micrograms per liter were about 70- to 350-fold below the taste perception threshold of an adult," says Professor Corinna Dawid, who heads the Chair of Food Chemistry and Molecular Sensory Science at TUM commissarial for Professor Thomas Hofmann.

Roman Lang, who was initially involved in the study as a scientist at TUM and later at the Leibniz Institute for Food Systems Biology (LSB) adds, "It seems rather unlikely to us that the infants consciously perceive the sharpness. Nevertheless, it is conceivable that regular, low-threshold activation of the "pungent receptor" TRPV1 could help to increase tolerance for such substances later on."

Pungents from ginger or chili as well as the secondary plant compound curcumin, which is also abundant in curry, did not enter milk, according to the research. "We were particularly surprised by the latter, since piperine is supposed to significantly increase the bioavailability of curcumin according to the results of other studies," reports Roman Lang, who heads the Biosystems Chemistry & Human Metabolism research group at the LSB.

"These observations were made in collaboration with our partners from the Friedrich-Alexander-University Erlangen-Nuremberg, the Fraunhofer Institute for Process Engineering and Packaging IVV, and the LSB. Continued exploration will help us to better understand both the emergence of food preferences and the metabolic processes that play a role in the transfer of bioactive food ingredients into breast milk," says TUM-Professor Corinna Dawid.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< New Antibiotics Produced by Gene Editing
Researchers Reveal How Obesity Damages Muscle Metabolism >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Turmeric: Magic Ingredient to Keep you Healthy in Winter
Turmeric: Magic Ingredient to Keep you Healthy in Winter
Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene
Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene
Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021
Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Pasteurization of milk Mastitis Importance of Breastfeeding Types of Milk Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Breasts - Structures and Types Breast Lumps Breast Lumps-Screening Types of Food Allergies 

Recommended Reading
Is Fresh Breast Milk Better for Preemies Than Pumped or Frozen Milk?
Is Fresh Breast Milk Better for Preemies Than Pumped or Frozen Milk?
Having actual data showing that having fresh milk is best would help change clinical practice to ......
Covid Antibodies Found in Breast Milk of Vaccinated Mothers: Study
Covid Antibodies Found in Breast Milk of Vaccinated Mothers: Study
Mothers who were vaccinated against Covid-19 were found to have high levels of antibodies in their ....
Breast Milk from Moms in Older Community May Protect Against Allergies In Infants
Breast Milk from Moms in Older Community May Protect Against Allergies In Infants
A new study finding indicates that breast milk from old order Mennonite mothers contains higher ......
Does the Breast Milk of Marijuana Users Affect the Health of Premature Infants?
Does the Breast Milk of Marijuana Users Affect the Health of Premature Infants?
Short-term health of early premature infants seems not to be disturbed by the breast milk of ......
Breast Lumps
Breast Lumps
Most breast lumps are caused by hormonal changes in a woman and may not be cancerous. Common causes ...
Breast Lumps-Screening
Breast Lumps-Screening
Breast lumps must never be neglected but instead be subjected to medical examination to rule out ......
Breasts - Structures and Types
Breasts - Structures and Types
Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its ......
Importance of BreastFeeding
Importance of BreastFeeding
From antibodies, to the exclusive nutrients, the benefits of breastfeeding are incalculable....
Mastitis
Mastitis
Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the ...
Pasteurization of Milk
Pasteurization of Milk
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a briefs account about Louis Pasteur - The Father Of Microbio...
Types of Food Allergies
Types of Food Allergies
If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat...
Types of Milk
Types of Milk
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a general info about Welcome to the world of milk...
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close