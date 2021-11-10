About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Breast Milk from Moms in Older Community May Protect Against Allergies In Infants

by Dr Jayashree on October 11, 2021 at 11:14 PM
Font : A-A+

Breast Milk from Moms in Older Community May Protect Against Allergies In Infants

Breast milk from moms in a community of old order Mennonites contains higher concentrations of IgA antibodies against food allergens, dust mites, and bacteria associated with farm animals, as well as higher levels of proteins important for regulating the immune system.

A new study published in Frontiers in Immunology provides evidence about effect of farm life, which protects against the development of allergies, is partly passed on by mothers to their babies through breast milk.

Advertisement


The prevalence of allergies will explode by 2025 in western countries. Similarly, a survey from 2020 estimated that approximately 100 million (30%) Americans of all ages have allergies currently.

Multiple lifestyles and environmental risk factors have been proposed behind this explosion. These include increases in the use of broad-spectrum antibiotics, detergents, antiseptic soap, and cesarian births, as well as changes in the home, such as decreased ventilation, increased carpeting and furnishing, and increased temperature.
Advertisement

Another probable factor is the steady decrease in the time spent playing outside by children, resulting in less physical activity, a higher body mass index, shallower breathing patterns, less exposure to bacteria, and greater exposure to indoor allergens.

Among traditional farmers in Europe and North America allergies are less common, which suggests that their traditional lifestyle may be a protective factor against the development of atopic diseases.

In a new study, researchers collected breast milk from 52 mothers with babies between two weeks and six months of age in the community of old order Mennonites of Penn Yan, New York, and from 29 mothers with a modern urban lifestyle in the nearby city of Rochester.

They used questionnaires and follow-up phone calls to ask moms about their lifestyle and environment, and whether they or their babies had any symptoms of atopic diseases.

They then measured the milk's concentration and activity of IgA antibodies, which are important for protecting the respiratory system and gut against microbes as well as the concentration of oligosaccharides, cytokines, and metabolites of fatty acids.

They also used ribosomal RNA gene sequencing to determine which species of bacteria were carried from mother to baby in milk.

Old order Mennonite mothers self-reported a greater exposure to farm animals, dogs, unpasteurized farm milk, and barns, a higher rate of giving birth at home, more frequent use to bleach to sterilize the home, and a lower exposure to antibiotics and pesticides.

They also reported a lower rate of atopic diseases for themselves and their babies. The breast milk from the old order Mennonite mothers contained more IgA1 and IgA2 antibodies against peanut, egg ovalbumin, dust mites, and the bacterium Streptococcus equii, a pathogen of horses.

The milk from Mennonite mothers also contained milk microbes, such as bacteria from the families Prevotellaceae, Veillonellaceae, and Micrococcaceae, and higher concentrations of certain oligosaccharides and fatty acids.

These findings indicate that women on such traditional farms generate immunity through long-term exposure to farm animals and foods such as unpasteurized farm milk and eggs. The results also suggest that babies can acquire some protection against allergic diseases through their mother's milk.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< New Drug Discovered for Cancers Involving Central Nervous S...
How to Manage Tonsillectomy Pain in Children? >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Arthritis Day 2021:
World Arthritis Day 2021: "Don't Delay, Connect Today: Time2Work"
World Mental Health Day 2021 - Let's Make Mental Health Care for All
World Mental Health Day 2021 - Let's Make Mental Health Care for All
Diabetes and Dental Health
Diabetes and Dental Health
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Pasteurization of milk Mastitis Importance of Breastfeeding Types of Milk Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Breasts - Structures and Types Breast Lumps Breast Lumps-Screening Types of Food Allergies 

Recommended Reading
Childhood Allergies
Childhood Allergies
Childhood allergies are on the rise, may be potentially debilitating, may last lifelong, and ......
Leaky Gut Syndrome
Leaky Gut Syndrome
Leaky gut syndrome is a condition caused by increased intestinal permeability of the gut. It ......
Two Supplements that Reduce Allergies in Children
Two Supplements that Reduce Allergies in Children
A daily dose of the probiotic and fish oil supplement in pregnancy, and during 3 to 6 months of ......
Ways to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season
Ways to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season
Your immune system has to be strong to fight the bacteria and viruses that enter the body and cause ...
Breast Lumps
Breast Lumps
Most breast lumps are caused by hormonal changes in a woman and may not be cancerous. Common causes ...
Breast Lumps-Screening
Breast Lumps-Screening
Breast lumps must never be neglected but instead be subjected to medical examination to rule out ......
Breasts - Structures and Types
Breasts - Structures and Types
Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its ......
Importance of BreastFeeding
Importance of BreastFeeding
From antibodies, to the exclusive nutrients, the benefits of breastfeeding are incalculable....
Mastitis
Mastitis
Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the ...
Pasteurization of Milk
Pasteurization of Milk
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a briefs account about Louis Pasteur - The Father Of Microbio...
Types of Food Allergies
Types of Food Allergies
If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat...
Types of Milk
Types of Milk
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a general info about Welcome to the world of milk...
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close