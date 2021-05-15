Racial Disparities in US COVID Vaccination

There are significant racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 vaccination in the country, revealed data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



Vaccination rates among Black, Hispanic and Asian people are lower than those for the number of White people, and "these groups represent a smaller share of people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 than their share of the US population overall", Xinhua news agency reported on Friday citing the CDC data.

‘White people account for 61.2 per cent of the US population but 65.8 per cent of those fully vaccinated against Covid-19.’





The gap among Asian people is smaller, making up 5.3 per cent of those fully vaccinated against 5.8 per cent of the population, according to the CDC data.

Black people, accounting for 12.4 per cent of the US population, represent 8.5 per cent of those fully vaccinated, and Hispanic people, making up 17 per cent of the country's total population, make up 11 per cent of those fully vaccinated.