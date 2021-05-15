Racial Disparities in US COVID Vaccination

Black people, accounting for 12.4 per cent of the US population, represent 8.5 per cent of those fully vaccinated, and Hispanic people, making up 17 per cent of the country's total population, make up 11 per cent of those fully vaccinated.
‘White people account for 61.2 per cent of the US population but 65.8 per cent of those fully vaccinated against Covid-19.’
The gap among Asian people is smaller, making up 5.3 per cent of those fully vaccinated against 5.8 per cent of the population, according to the CDC data.
Source: IANS