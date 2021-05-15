India Records Over 3.26L New Covid-19 Cases and 3,890 Deaths in 24 Hours

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that about 3,26,098 new Covid cases and 3,890 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours in India.



In the past 23 days India's daily Covid tally has plateaued over the three-lakh-mark and over 3,000 casualties for 17 days.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,53,299 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,04,32,898 being cured from Covid till date.



According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 31,30,17,193 samples have been tested up to May 14 for Covid-19. Of these 16,93,093 samples were tested on Friday.







On Wednesday, India recorded 4,205 fresh Covid deaths, the highest ever, while on May 7, the country had recorded its highest ever cases of 4,14,188.