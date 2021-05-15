Mental Health Awareness Week 2021: New Mental Health Helpline Launched

* 25 per cent calls from those who were experiencing anxiety and stress, primarily related to career, workplace issues, fear of contracting Covid-19, health issues, and exam stress
‘COVID-related Anxiety and Stress rank the highest among 72,000 calls received on the BMC-Mpower 1on1 Mental Health Helpline.’
* 10 per cent of the calls were about depression, low mood, feelings of sadness, and hopelessness. 8 per cent of the calls were relationship-based -- talking about concerns with partners or family members.
* The helpline had a higher number of male callers (70 per cent) compared to female callers (30 per cent) breaking the stereotype that men don't express themselves as freely as women
* Mpower's helpline revealed that millennials were the most impacted by mental health issues, as the most callers were between 26-40 years (53 per cent) followed by 18 to 25 years (28 per cent) with the lowest being above 55 years (5 per cent)
The helpline number is 1800120820050
Source: IANS