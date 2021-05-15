by Colleen Fleiss on  May 15, 2021 at 2:58 PM Mental Health News
Mental Health Awareness Week 2021: New Mental Health Helpline Launched
A new 24x7 mental health helpline, BMC-Mpower 1on1' has been launched by Mpower in association with the Government of Maharashtra and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), announced that they have received over 72,000 calls since its launch in April 2020.

Key highlights:

* 25 per cent calls from those who were experiencing anxiety and stress, primarily related to career, workplace issues, fear of contracting Covid-19, health issues, and exam stress


* 10 per cent of the calls were about depression, low mood, feelings of sadness, and hopelessness. 8 per cent of the calls were relationship-based -- talking about concerns with partners or family members.

* The helpline had a higher number of male callers (70 per cent) compared to female callers (30 per cent) breaking the stereotype that men don't express themselves as freely as women

* Mpower's helpline revealed that millennials were the most impacted by mental health issues, as the most callers were between 26-40 years (53 per cent) followed by 18 to 25 years (28 per cent) with the lowest being above 55 years (5 per cent)

The helpline number is 1800120820050

Source: IANS

