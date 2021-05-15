by Hannah Joy on  May 15, 2021 at 4:44 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

UK to Speed Up Covid Vaccination Amid Concerns Over India Variant: Boris Johnson
UK is going to move up its coronavirus vaccination program for priority groups amid concerns over the spread of the Indian variant, said the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Speaking at a press conference at Downing Street on Friday, Johnson said those aged over 50 and those considered clinically vulnerable will be able to get a second vaccine dose after eight weeks, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said the spread of the new variant, known as B1617.2, would not affect the scheduled easing of lockdown in England from May 17.


But the Prime Minister said the variant could cause "serious disruption" to the next stage of lockdown easing on June 21.

Johnson said "at this stage" there are some important unknowns but he believes the variant is "more transmissible" than previous ones, and therefore the race between the vaccination program and the virus could get tighter.

He said there was "no evidence" to suggest the current vaccines would be less effective against the strain.

Joining Johnson for the press briefing, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said the country is going "in a very steady but rapid progression in terms of vaccination", starting with the most vulnerable people, including some people in their 30s.

Whitty said he hopes everybody in Britain has their first vaccine by end of July.

"That is the aim," he said.

The latest development came after four people in Britain have died due to the variant first detected in India,

Public Health England (PHE) said cases of the variant known as B1617.2 in Britain have more than doubled to 1,313, up from 520 infections recorded by PHE last week.

According to the latest official figures, more than 36.1 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Indian, UK COVID Variants Detected in S.Africa
In South Africa, fifteen cases of the Indian and British Covid-19 variants have been detected, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.
READ MORE
Pan-Coronavirus Vaccine Helps Block COVID-19 Variants
The new pan-coronavirus vaccine targets human and animal coronavirus variants and improves the body's immune system to eliminate the pandemic in the future
READ MORE
Union Health Minister Says COVID Strategy Remains Same Irrespective Of Variants
The COVID strategy remains the same, irrespective of its variants, said the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
READ MORE
New Variants Necessitate Novel COVID-19 Vaccine Development
New variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus most likely will necessitate the development of more vaccine options in the years ahead.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!
Traveling with children is always challenging as it involves careful planning. Here are some precautions that need to be taken when traveling abroad with kids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

Top 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedTraveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!Neck Cracking