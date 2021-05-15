by Hannah Joy on  May 15, 2021 at 3:33 PM Hospital News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Non-Surgical Pump Technology Saves a 45-Year-Old Man at Hyderabad Hospital
A 45-year-old man got a new lease of life after a team of cardiologists performed a critical heart procedure using US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved non-surgical pump technology.

He was working in an IT Software Company Bengaluru and got treated by a team of cardiologists at Medicover Hospitals.

Madhu had undergone a renal transplant in 2002. He was diagnosed to have a failing transplant and failing heart pumping in 2018 for which he underwent a coronary angiogram, which showed triple vessel disease with chronic total blockage of two vessels.


His repeated admissions in a hospital in the UAE for heart failure stabilization did not help and he could not plan for a second transplant due to severe heart failure. It was in this condition that he was presented at Medicover Hospitals.

After going through the entire clinical information, the team of doctors led by Dr A Sharath Reddy, Director-Interventional Cardiologist, and Dr Kamal Kiran, a Nephrologist decided to perform percutaneous intervention for his heart blood vessel blockages using hemodynamic support with a percutaneous Left ventricular assist device (Impella).

The team performed percutaneous intervention for more than 5 hours by placing a novel percutaneous LV assist device-Impella CP-prior to the procedure, which maintains the steady cardiac output of more than 3.4 L giving the interventionist enough time to meticulously work on his occluded blood vessels.

"Impella is the only US FDA-approved non-surgical heart pump technology. It is mainly indicated in patients with severe heart disease with other health conditions requiring high-risk PCI. It is the safest and most effective heart pump for critical individuals," Sharath Reddy, Director-Interventional Cardiologist said in a statement.

"Impella guided PCI procedure ensures good blood flow to all organs including the heart enabling the operator to perform a procedure without any hassles while reducing the need for prolonged hospitalization and multiple procedures," Reddy added.

Post-procedure the doctors observed him for one and half days in the hospital and then discharged with regular medication. Post-recovery Madhu is able to sleep without any interruption at night, the doctors said.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

FDA Approves Impella 2.5 Heart Pump for Angioplasty
It helps to move 2.5 liters of blood per minute, during procedures involving temporary coronary occlusions that would be too taxing on the already weak heart.
READ MORE
Is Socioeconomic Status Linked to Likelihood of Receiving a Heart Pump
Link between socioeconomic status and implantation of LVADs, which are typically used to maintain patients waiting for a heart transplant has been identified.
READ MORE
Study Hold Answers About How Our Heart Pumps: Heart Research
A new study provides a new understanding of what makes our hearts pump, which could also help uncover new information about heart disease.
READ MORE
Novel Clinically Better Heart Pump, Safer for Patients: Study
New cardiac pump which is clinically superior and safer for patients reduces the risk of stroke, bleeding and near elimination of pump thrombosis.
READ MORE
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.
READ MORE
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Acute Coronary Syndrome