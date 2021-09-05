Indian, UK COVID Variants Detected in S.Africa

In South Africa, fifteen cases of the Indian and British Covid-19 variants have been detected, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.



Of all the 11 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant which was first detected in the UK, eight were reported in the Western Cape, one in KwaZulu-Natal and two in Gauteng.

‘According to Mkhize, the Network for Genomic Surveillance in South Africa confirmed four cases of the B.1.617.2 variant, which was first detected in India, were registered in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal and all the infected persons had a recent history of travelling from the South Asian nation.’





The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that work focusing on the variants is being done.



"We would like to assure the public that the institute is focusing their resources and research efforts towards understanding the variants and what the potential implications are for South Africa," said Professor Adrian Puren, the NICD's Acting Executive Director.



South Africa has so far recorded 1,594,817 Covid-19 cases with 54,724 deaths.



"The B.1.1.7 variant has been detected in community samples and this therefore suggests that community transitions has already set it," he said.

Mkhize said the British variant was spreading in the community.