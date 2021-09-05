by Colleen Fleiss on  May 9, 2021 at 11:04 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Study Shows Why Some Patients Test Positive for COVID Long After Recovery
Some virus RNA are reverse transcribed which helps explain why some people who had already recovered from COVID-19 would sometimes inexplicably test positive on a PCR test weeks or even months later.

Researchers from the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US, showed that genetic sequences from the RNA virus SARS-CoV-2 can integrate into the genome of the host cell through a process called reverse transcription. These sections of the genome can then be "read" into RNAs, which could potentially be picked up by a PCR test. The results are published online 6 in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

"SARS-CoV-2 is not a retrovirus, which means it doesn't need reverse transcription for its replication," said first author Liguo Zhang, postdoctoral researcher at Whitehead Institute.


"However, non-retroviral RNA virus sequences have been detected in the genomes of many vertebrate species, including humans." Zhang added.

With this in mind, the team analysed published datasets of RNA transcripts from different types of samples, including Covid-19 patient samples, to test whether this viral integration could be happening with the novel coronavirus.

They were able to calculate the fraction of genes that were transcribed in these patients' cells which contained viral sequences that could be derived from integrated viral copies.

The percentage varied from sample to sample, but for some, a relatively large fraction of viral transcripts seem to have been transcribed from viral genetic material integrated into the genome.

For SARS-CoV-2, the frequency of integration in humans is still unknown. "The fraction of cells which integrate could be very small," said Rudolf Jaenisch, professor of biology at MIT.

"But even if it's rare, there are more than 140 million people who have been infected already, right?"Jaenisch said.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Second Wave of COVID-19 Witnesses More Deadly Strain Than Ever
Newly mutated A.P. strain of covid-19 spikes up the second wave.The shorter incubation period of newly mutated N440K variants of COVID-19 is shown to spike up the "second wave" of COVID-19.
READ MORE
COVID-19 is Airborne, Says US CDC
Exposure to respiratory fluids present in air and which which carry viruses are the key reasons for contracting COVID-19 infections, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.
READ MORE
Heart Damage is Less Likely to Occur From Mild COVID-19 Infection
Mild COVID-19 infection may not cause lasting lasting damage to the structure or function of the heart.
READ MORE
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.
READ MORE
Torsion Testis
Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and testicular damage. Timely surgery may be needed to save the testis.
READ MORE
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

More News on:

Undescended TesticlesVaricoceleTesticle Pain - Symptom EvaluationTorsion TestisOrchidectomy