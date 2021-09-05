by Colleen Fleiss on  May 9, 2021 at 7:48 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Simple Breathing Exercises to Strengthen Your Respiratory System
While COVID-19 cases continue to surge, breathing exercises are a great way to develop the lungs as they improve lung muscles, clear out any secretion and increase the capacity by supplying an adequate amount of oxygen.

To get started, here are five breathing exercises you can do at any time of the day and in any comfortable space.

Deep breathing with increasing counts: breath-in and breath-out


This is one of the easiest and most important exercises. It helps in strengthening our lungs and improving blood flow, immunity and eliminating stress and anxiety.

Steps:

* Sit down in a relaxed position, take a deep breath and count your inhalation and exhalation. Ideally, your inhalation and exhalation counts should be the same.

* With each breath increase the count to inhale and exhale for as long as comfortable. Practise from 2 to 5 minutes duration.

Diaphragmatic breathing

Also known as belly breathing, or abdominal breathing, this particular exercise has various benefits such as managing irritable bowel syndrome, depression, anxiety and insomnia. Normally people get in the habit of breathing without fully utilising the lower part of their lungs. With this breathing technique, you consciously practise filling in lungs to their maximum capacity and increasing oxygen uptake.

Steps:

* Lie flat on the floor or sit in a comfortable position and relax your shoulders

* Put one hand below your chest and just above your stomach (this is where your diaphragm sits)

* Take a deep breath in by expanding your diaphragm or stomach and exhale slowly.

Cardiovascular exercise

The benefit of any cardiovascular exercises is that it increases your heart rate which forces the respiratory system to become more efficient and eventually increases the amount of oxygen you take with each breath. This allows for your lungs to improve capacity and function better. Here are some of the most common cardiovascular exercises that you can do from the comfort of your home: are brisk walking, spot jogging, jumping rope, jumping jacks and climbing staircase.

Anulom-vilom

More commonly known as alternate nostril breathing, it is a prevalent Pranayama and has been spoken about in the Hatha Yoga literature. This exercise helps clear out the nasal passage and improves respiratory muscle strength. It is advised that Anulom-vilom should be practiced on an empty stomach ideally in the morning or in the evening after a long meal gap.

Steps:

* Sit on a chair or on the ground cross legged, in a meditation position

* With your right thumb, close your right nostril and inhale through the left nostril. Release your right nostril and with your middle and ring finger, close your left nostril exhaling through the right nostril

* Inhale through the right nostril, then release the fingers, closing the right nostril and exhaling through the left nostril

* Continue the slow breathing through alternate nostrils and focus on the breath

* Practise this for 10 minutes for benefits to start accruing

Bhramari

Derived from Sanskrit, brahmari literally means a bee. It is a humming exercise, which increases nitric oxide in the body and acts as vasodilators; helps with easier blood flow through the vessels and prevents muscles from tightening.

Steps:

* Sit on a chair or on the ground cross legged, in a meditation position

* Close your ears using your thumb and place your middle and ring fingers lightly at the inner corner of your eyes.

Rest your index finger above your eyebrows and little finger where it rests on your cheeks

* Take a deep breathe in and while exhaling make a soft humming sound similar to 'hmmmmm', throughout the entire exhalation. Inhale again and while exhaling make the humming sound

* Practise for 10 minutes for benefits to start accruing.

These exercises won't help prevent Covid, however, if performed daily, they will help in developing a stronger respiratory system which can help our body to fight any possible infection. Having said that, if you or your family members have any pre-existing health conditions or are feeling any discomfort, please do consult with your doctor.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Super Easy Tips for Better Health
Find out more about the best health tips that help you stay happy physically, mentally and emotionally.
READ MORE
Breathing Exercises Help Manage Mental Stress
In college students, the well-being strategies such as breathing exercises were found to improve mental health and manage stress and anxiety, stated new study.
READ MORE
The Lungs - Animation
The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.
READ MORE
Asbestosis
Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres
READ MORE
Essentials of Cardiorespiratory Fitness
Cardiorespiratory fitness is the ability of the body''s circulatory and respiratory systems to supply energy and oxygen during sustained physical activity.
READ MORE
Exercise
It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.
READ MORE
Exercises to Grow Taller
An article that highlights on the list of exercises that aids to grow taller.
READ MORE
Exercises You Can Do at Your Work Desk
Easy work exercises involve sitting, standing, stretching, yoga, and breathing techniques for the muscles of the hands, shoulders, wrists, neck, back, legs, and ankles.
READ MORE
Hip Replacement Surgery
Hip joint replacement has been instrumental in transforming the lives of many who had been disabled owing to severe pain in the hip joint.
READ MORE
Hyperventilation
Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.
READ MORE
Rapid Shallow Breathing Symptom Evaluation
Rapid shallow breathing / tachypnea is a condition wherein a person takes more breaths per minute than normal. Shallow breathing can be due to several conditions.
READ MORE
Winter Exercises
Winter exercise helps avoid the winter blues. The general tips for winter exercise, include dressing in layers, drinking lots of fluids, avoiding wind chills and alcohol, and wearing protective gear.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

More News on:

AsbestosisHyperventilationExercises to Grow TallerExerciseHip Replacement SurgerySuper Easy Tips for Better HealthRapid Shallow Breathing Symptom EvaluationExercises You Can Do at Your Work DeskWinter ExercisesEssentials of Cardiorespiratory Fitness