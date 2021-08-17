Promising Therapeutics That Alleviate Symptoms Of Spinal Cord Injury

Physical therapeutic interventions offer better efficacy than medication in alleviating symptoms of spasticity after spinal cord injury as per a study "Characterizing the Experience of Spasticity after Spinal Cord Injury: A National Survey Project of the Spinal Cord Injury Model Systems Centers", published online by Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.



Chronic spasticity is characterized by uncontrolled tightening or contracting of muscles. It is the most common symptom that affects a majority of people with spinal cord injury. It also affects various lifestyle aspects that include mobility, sleep, comfort, and quality of life.



To offer better multidimensional therapeutics, the study team has identified promising approaches to alleviate symptoms of spasticity after spinal cord injury.



‘Physical therapeutic interventions offer better efficacy than medication in alleviating symptoms of spasticity after spinal cord injury. ’





One - to identify the characteristics of spasticity that have the greatest impact on daily life and function.

- to identify the that have the greatest impact on daily life and function. Two - to describe relationships among characteristics of spasticity and injury-related attributes.

- to describe of spasticity and injury-related attributes. Three - to gauge the perceived value of spasticity management strategies. Therapeutics & Intervention



"Our goal was to characterize the qualities that people with spinal cord injury associate with their experience of spasticity, and to describe the relationship between spasticity and perceived quality of life. We found that there are five most common problematic experiences: stiffness all day, interference with sleep, painful spasms, perceived link between spasticity and pain, and intensification of pain before a spasm. We also learned that stiffness associated with spasticity was more common than spasms," says Dr. Field-Fote, who directs the Southeastern Regional Spinal Cord Injury Model System at Shepherd Center.



The highest frequency of spasms was reported by 56% of respondents under 25 years old, decreasing to 28% among those over age 55 years. Interestingly it was also found that participants who were involved in stretching and exercise were more likely to improve spasticity than medication.



The study thereby clarified a range of spasticity-related ailments and how it affects daily life. This warrants the need for identifying appropriate intervention approaches for the measurement and treatment of stiffness.



Source: Medindia The study involved a national online cross-sectional survey of 1,076 people with spinal cord injury. The study threefold aim included the following:says Dr. Field-Fote, who directs the Southeastern Regional Spinal Cord Injury Model System at Shepherd Center.The highest frequency of spasms was reported byInterestingly it was also found that participants who were involved in stretching and exercise were more likely to improve spasticity than medication.The study thereby clarified a range of spasticity-related ailments and how it affects daily life. This warrants the need forSource: Medindia To offer better multidimensional therapeutics, the study team has identified promising approaches to alleviate symptoms of spasticity after spinal cord injury.

Recommended Reading Supportive Cells Of Brain Lay Out Functional Recovery After Spinal Cord Injury Glial cell in the central nervous system has been successfully reprogrammed into new neurons to facilitate the recovery after spinal cord injury. READ MORE Simplified Exercise Advice for Spinal Cord Injury Patients: Study New study has developed an online platform of tried and true resources to support people living with spinal cord injury (SCI) to lead a more active life. READ MORE Spinal Cord Injury Repair Efforts Boosted Using New Injection Reducing the risk of further injury and boosting the propagation of potentially reparative cells by using a new method for delivering neural precursor cells (NSCs) to spinal cord injuries in rats has now been discovered. READ MORE Spinal Injury Repair Possible by Targeting 'Zombie Cells' Administration of drugs that target specific cellular components of complex scar may improve functional recovery after spinal cord injury. READ MORE Athletes Foot Athlete’s foot (tinea pedis/ringworm of the foot) is a fungal infection of the feet. READ MORE Autonomic Dysreflexia Autonomic dysreflexia is a condition that occurs in patients with spinal cord injuries especially in the T5 and T6 levels. This condition is characterized by hyper activity of the autonomic nervous system. READ MORE Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain and improving workplace productivity. READ MORE Cauda Equina Syndrome Cauda equina syndrome is a serious condition that occurs due to the compression of the nerves and nerve roots at the lower end of the spinal cord. READ MORE Hemiplegia Hemiplegia is a condition that is characterized by paralysis of one half of the body, usually due to a brain lesion on the opposite side. It may be congenital (cerebral palsy) or acquired later in life due to illness. READ MORE Spinal Cord Injury Spinal cord injury is an injury to the spinal cord that results in temporary or permanent changes in its function. READ MORE Spinal Injury - Symptom Evaluation Spinal Injury refers to damage to spinal cord that runs below the brain through the back. Injury to spinal cord is a severe injury as the damage is irreversible and it can be life-threatening. READ MORE Spondylolisthesis Spondylolisthesis is a condition of the lower spine in which one of the bones of the vertebral column slips out of its proper place and slides over to the vertebra below it. READ MORE