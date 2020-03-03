medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Simplified Exercise Advice for Spinal Cord Injury Patients: Study

by Iswarya on  March 3, 2020 at 11:22 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study has developed an online platform of tried and true resources to support people living with spinal cord injury (SCI) to lead a more active life. The findings of the study are published in the journal Spinal Cord.
Simplified Exercise Advice for Spinal Cord Injury Patients: Study
Simplified Exercise Advice for Spinal Cord Injury Patients: Study

Professor Kathleen Martin Ginis is the director of the Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management based at UBC Okanagan.

Show Full Article


"It's really hard for people to be active, let alone people living with a spinal cord injury," she says.

To complicate matters, an international consortium of experts created two international guidelines for people with SCI. One provides recommendations for using exercise to increase cardiorespiratory fitness and muscle strength while the other is a recommendation for using exercise to improve cardiometabolic health.

Both guidelines stipulate the minimum amount of aerobic exercise and strengthening exercises needed weekly.

"These are scientific guidelines, that are great for scientists," says Martin Ginis, who led the international consortium of experts. "But for Canadians with a spinal cord injury, we didn't provide a really clear path and clear information on how to implement those guidelines into a daily routine."

Martin Ginis's team, including staff from Spinal Cord Injury BC and researchers with the International Collaboration on Repair Discoveries, spent the past two years reviewing, analyzing, and testing the guidelines. More than a hundred people from the SCI community provided feedback.

"We sat down with experts, scientists, clinicians, people living with spinal cord injury, and key organizations and asked how can we take this scientific information and put it into something that people can use," she explains.

The end result is a concise combination of the two scientific exercise guidelines into one clear and understandable online physical activity guideline.

"After two years of research, we've provided an online tool that people with a spinal cord injury can use with confidence to become more physically active."

Along with suggested amounts of cardio required each week, the research also provides strength training ideas and tips. Users will find links to community resources, suggestions on how to get started with a physical activity program and advice from people living with a SCI.

One such end-user is Vernon's Josh Dueck, retired Paralympic athlete and current executive director for Freestyle BC. Injured in a skiing accident in 2004, Dueck has continued with an active lifestyle winning numerous accolades in the sport of para-alpine ski racing. He has worked with UBCO's research team providing insight to the activity guidelines, which he says are easy to follow and should help promote an active lifestyle for the SCI community.

"There is a beauty in simplicity, and the simple approach is often the most attainable," Dueck adds. "The SCI physical activity guidelines take the mystery out of what is needed to keep your body and mind thriving. It brings great joy to know the base parameters to maintain a healthy life are accessible and achievable."

Users will find beginner and advanced levels along with additional tips and suggestions to avoid chronic ailments like Type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Spinal Cord Injury

Spinal cord injury is an injury to the spinal cord that results in temporary or permanent changes in its function.

Mild Electric Current Reduces Side Effects of Spinal Cord Injury

Electric stimulation after spinal cord injury improves blood pressure, bowel function and gives better control of the muscles in the abdomen.

Spinal Cord Injury Patients Could Benefit from V2a Interneuron Transplantation

Researchers transplanted V2a interneurons obtained from human stem cells into the spinal cords of mice to explore their possible use in spinal cord injury patients.

Limb Function Restored After Spinal Cord Injury Using This Drug

Upper limb function after a spinal cord injury could be restored by using commonly prescribed drug for nerve pain, which could also help restore functions in mice, research suggests.

Athletes Foot

Athlete’s foot (tinea pedis/ringworm of the foot) is a fungal infection of the feet.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Fitness through Density Training Program

Density Training is an effective weight training workout which helps to quickly build muscle and lose fat mass.

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis is a condition of the lower spine in which one of the bones of the vertebral column slips out of its proper place and slides over to the vertebra below it.

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

More News on:

Athletes FootSpondylolisthesisDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseTips to Live LongerExercise and FitnessLifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!Body Types and Befitting WorkoutsExercise To Gain WeightTop Health Tips to Overcome TirednessFitness Through Density Training Program
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Sleeping During the Day May Up Diabetes, Cancer, High Blood Pressure Risk in Older People

COVID-19: Cleanliness Could be the Best Weapon to Fight Coronavirus

Pericarditis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive