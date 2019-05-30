medindia

Pregnant Black Women with Low Vitamin D Levels More Likely to Have Harmful Vaginal Bacteria

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 30, 2019 at 10:52 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Black women with lower levels of vitamin D during pregnancy are at a higher risk of having harmful vaginal bacteria, reports a new study.
Pregnant Black Women with Low Vitamin D Levels More Likely to Have Harmful Vaginal Bacteria
Pregnant Black Women with Low Vitamin D Levels More Likely to Have Harmful Vaginal Bacteria

Vitamin D, sometimes known as the sunshine vitamin, has long been known to be important for a healthy pregnancy. Pregnant mothers take vitamin D supplements to ensure their own health and that of their unborn child.

But how does vitamin D affect the bacteria residing in the vagina, known as the vaginal microbiome, during pregnancy?

That depends on the mother's race, according to a recent study by researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU).

Their findings, published online in March in the Journal of Perinatology, are being featured as part of a collection of manuscripts from the integrative Human Microbiome Project (iHMP/HMP2) published today in the Nature family of journals.

The natural microbiome is made up of 'friendly bacteria' that help prevent infection by harmful microbes. Disruptions of that natural microbiome can leave women vulnerable to infection.

The research team showed that the makeup of bacteria in the vaginal microbiome differed between black women with lower vitamin D and white women with higher vitamin D.

In the MUSC trial of 387 healthy pregnant women of diverse ethnicity, black women with lower levels of vitamin D during pregnancy had more Megasphaera - a type of bacteria linked to bacterial vaginosis, which is a common dysbiosis or disorder in the vaginal canal. In contrast, white women with higher levels of vitamin D had more lactobacilli, a type of bacteria that promotes vaginal health. The study did not find any bacteria significantly associated with vitamin D status in Hispanic women. The Kellogg Foundation and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded the trial.

Bacterial vaginosis, which is the disruption of a healthy vaginal microbiome, can increase the risk for infertility, spontaneous abortion, and preterm birth.

Black women are twice as likely to be diagnosed with bacterial vaginosis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they are more than twice as likely to give birth early preterm - less than 33 weeks into pregnancy - than white women. Black women are also more likely to be deficient in vitamin D.

"If you have a rich, darker pigment, you need more sunlight exposure to penetrate through the melanin in your skin to activate the conversion of 7-dehydrocholesterol to vitamin D," explains Carol Wagner, M.D., a neonatologist at MUSC Children's Health who led the study.

Wagner teamed up with Kimberly Jefferson, Ph.D., a bacteriologist at VCU, to investigate a possible link between racial disparities in vitamin D deficiency, bacterial vaginosis, and pregnancy outcomes.

A team of investigators at VCU, which includes Jefferson, Gregory Buck, Ph.D., and Jerome Strauss, M.D., Ph.D., lead the NIH Human Microbiome Project-funded study "Multi-Omic Microbiome Study: Pregnancy Initiative (MOMS-PI)." The study is focused on the role of the vaginal microbiome in pregnancy.

"An association between vitamin D deficiency and bacterial vaginosis has been observed in the past," says Jefferson.

"We wanted to know whether certain bacterial taxa could be implicated and whether these taxa were associated with preterm birth."

Women enrolled in the MUSC trial were followed from their first trimester until delivery. One group of women took 400 international units (IU) of vitamin D per day, which is the average dose found in prenatal vitamins. The other group took 4400 IU per day. Wagner and her colleagues have previously shown that to be a safe and effective dose for achieving vitamin D sufficiency in pregnant women, regardless of race.

The researchers evaluated vitamin D status monthly by measuring levels of a vitamin D metabolite. The South Carolina Clinical & Translational Research (SCTR) Institute's Research Nexus provided laboratory support. Vaginal swabs were taken at each visit, and samples were sent to VCU for analysis.

On average, women taking the 4400 IU supplement per day achieved greater than 40 ng/mL of the metabolite by the end of the study, which is a healthy range for pregnant women. These women had vaginal microbiomes with higher levels of healthy lactobacillus bacteria compared to women with <30 ng/mL.

One bacterial species linked to bacterial vaginosis, G. vaginalis, decreased significantly over the course of the study for women in both groups.

"Certain, potentially harmful bacteria become reduced in abundance as the pregnancy progresses," says Jefferson.

"This may be a defense mechanism that has evolved to protect the growing fetus during pregnancy."

Though low levels of the vitamin D metabolite were associated with a genus of bacteria related to bacterial vaginosis in black women, the study did not provide evidence that vitamin D deficiency directly causes bacterial vaginosis.

This is perhaps because few women in this study were profoundly deficient in vitamin D. Since 2015, women at greatest risk of vitamin D deficiency have been identified during their prenatal visit at MUSC and prescribed supplements.

"We typically see the dramatic changes in the women who are most deficient and then you make them replete," says Wagner.

"We had far fewer women in this study who were profoundly vitamin D deficient, which is a good thing but can blunt the treatment effect."

Based on this study and her previous research, Wagner advocates for women, especially black women, to be mindful of their vitamin D status during pregnancy.

"Women who are thinking about getting pregnant or are early in their pregnancy, especially black women, need to think about vitamin D status and that vitamin D affects many systems in the body," explains Wagner.

"We really want women to be replete and ideally to have a level around 40 ng/mL, because it will not only affect their vaginal microbiome, but really, more importantly, their placental function and immune function."

Jefferson plans to continue exploring the relationships between vitamin D and the vaginal microbiome.

"We want to know how the body protects itself from potentially harmful infectious agents during pregnancy," says Jefferson.

"Our understanding of the relationship between the human host and the microbiome of the reproductive tract is in its infancy but, as we increase our knowledge in this area, we hope to reduce the ethnic disparity in preterm birth and empower women to achieve healthier pregnancies."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Vitamin D Deficiency Affects One in Three Pregnant Women

Vitamin D deficiency affects one in three pregnant women in Norway. Inadequate sun exposure and low levels of vitamin D in the diet may lead to vitamin D deficiency.

Role of Vitamin D in Pregnancy

Vitamin D may play an important role in the induction and regulation of the critical immune tolerance process. New study focuses on the immunological changes that occur in early pregnancy and the regulatory role of vitamin D.

Vitamin D Deficiency During Pregnancy may Increase Autism Risk in Offspring

Maternal vitamin D deficiency may increase autism risk in children later in life, finds new study. Autism is a lifelong condition that ranges in severity and impacts on how individuals interact and communicate with the world.

Vitamin D Deficiency During Pregnancy May Up Childhood Obesity

Low vitamin D levels during first trimester of pregnancy may up childhood obesity. Therefore, sufficient amounts of vitamin D in required during early pregnancy.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements

Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. Vitamins are very important nutrients for the body.

Rickets

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Rickets

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

Vitamin B-12

Vitamin B-12 is also known as cobalamine or cyanocobalamine, owing to the presence of the metal, cobalt. Cyanocobalamine is used in most supplements because it is readily converted to active forms of vitamin B-12 in the body.

Vitamin B6

Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in the brain also help maintain good mood while keeping one''s mental faculties sharp

Vitamin B9

Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid

Vital info about vitamin C, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Vitamin Supplements

Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest research news on each vitamin's benefits and drawbacks for better consumer understanding.

Vitamin-F

Essential fatty acids - omega 3 and omega 6 are sometimes referred to as Vitamin F. The body is not capable of manufacturing essential fatty acids and so they have to be derived only from food.

More News on:

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements Rickets Vitamin Supplements Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid Vitamin B6 Vitamin B9 Vitamin B-12 Shigellosis Vitamin-F Breech Presentation and Delivery 

What's New on Medindia

World Multiple Sclerosis Day: Increasing MS 'Visibility' for Everyone

World Bedwetting Day

World Digestive Health Day
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive