medindia

Sugar Tax and Prominent Labels can Reduce Sugar Consumption: Study

by Iswarya on  May 30, 2019 at 10:10 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Prominent nutrition labels and taxes on sugary products can help consumers reduce sugar consumption, and opt for healthier options, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity.
Sugar Tax and Prominent Labels can Reduce Sugar Consumption: Study
Sugar Tax and Prominent Labels can Reduce Sugar Consumption: Study

The study, which included more than 3,500 people aged 13 and over on their purchasing behavior last spring, also found that taxes could have the greatest impact if 100 percent fruit juice were included in reduction efforts.

"Governments don't need to wait to implement these policies; they're already used in many other parts of the world and are successful in helping people make healthier food choices," said Rachel Acton, a doctoral student in the School of Public Health & Health Systems.

"Many people don't realize that fruit juice can have just as much sugar, or more, as regular pop, and these types of drinks aren't always included in a tax when evidence shows that maybe they should be."

In the study, participants purchased food and snacks in scenarios involving different levels of sugar taxes, as well as various types of 'front-of-package' labels, including labels that have been proposed by Health Canada that warn consumers about high levels of sugar, salt, and saturated fat in pre-packaged foods.

The study found that when prices increased due to taxes, or packages displayed nutrition labels such as the 'high in sugar' label on the front of packs, people bought drinks and snacks with less sugar, sodium, saturated fat and calories.

"One interesting finding was that the 'high in' labels proved to be most effective at encouraging purchases with less sugar, sodium, saturated fat and calories," said Acton. "This is the type of labeling system the Canadian government is considering and has been already implemented in Chile.

"Other systems, like the traffic light labeling used in the U.K. and the health star ratings used in Australia and New Zealand, had some impacts on people's purchases, but to a lesser extent." Traffic light labels use a red-yellow-green rating, while health star labels use ratings to indicate overall healthiness.

Co-author David Hammond, a professor in the School of Public Health and Health Systems, said, "Taxes on sugary drinks and better nutrition labels are the types of measures that can help reverse increasing rates of obesity and chronic disease from unhealthy diets.

Evidence is particularly crucial given strong opposition from the industry. Indeed, industry lobbying has delayed and threatens to derail the nutrition labels announced by the federal government more than a year ago."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness

Sugar is known to be the dietary cause for increased risk of several chronic ailments such as diabetes and cancer. Is it coincidence or is it for real?

Global Diet is Getting Sweeter Particularly When It Comes to Beverages

Added sugars are increasing rapidly in the diets of people living in developing countries, while many high-income countries are seeing slight decline in consumption.

Ten Amazing Benefits of Quitting Sugar

Sugars, can tempt your taste buds, however they can be harmful to health in many ways. Check out some of interesting benefits of quitting sugar.

Top 10 Natural Sweeteners for Your Good Health

Natural sweeteners are considered to be healthier sugar alternatives as they are derived from plants, fruits and impart the sweet taste.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here weve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

More News on:

Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan 

What's New on Medindia

World Multiple Sclerosis Day: Increasing MS 'Visibility' for Everyone

World Bedwetting Day

World Digestive Health Day
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive