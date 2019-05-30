medindia

Reducing BK Polyomavirus Levels may Decrease Kidney Damage in Transplant Patients

by Iswarya on  May 30, 2019 at 11:02 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

BK polyomavirus is a major source of kidney damage and rejection in transplant recipients. But a novel way has been found to decrease BK polyomavirus levels in transplant patients without decreasing the immunosuppressing drugs that are required to prevent transplant rejection. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Virology.
Reducing BK Polyomavirus Levels may Decrease Kidney Damage in Transplant Patients
Reducing BK Polyomavirus Levels may Decrease Kidney Damage in Transplant Patients

While studying one of the smallest DNA viruses known, Sunnie Thompson, Ph.D., may have found a new way to help prevent kidney damage following an organ transplant.

Nearly all humans silently harbor polyomaviruses in their bodies; but when transplant recipients receive drugs to suppress their immune system to prevent graft rejection, the virus can reactivate, resulting in damage to the kidney.

No FDA-approved therapy exists to combat BK polyomavirus. Thompson, an associate professor in the UAB Department of Microbiology, says that, if their findings can be verified in human patients, they may have discovered a new way to reduce BK polyomavirus levels in transplant patients without reducing the immunosuppressing drugs that are needed to prevent transplant rejection.

With only seven genes, the polyomavirus must commandeer the host cell's DNA replication machinery to produce new viruses. To do this, the virus forces host cells to start replicating to subvert the cell's proteins into making copies of the virus. Viral replication activates a response to DNA damage; but it was unclear why this was important for viral replication, so Thompson's laboratory set out to understand how activation of the DNA damage response helped the virus.

The DNA damage response involves two major proteins called ATM and ATR that are recruited to sites of DNA damage. Activation of this response leads to DNA repair, the arrest of cell replication while the DNA is being repaired, or cell death if the DNA damage is too severe. Thompson and her colleagues inhibited ATM or ATR in infected cells, which revealed that the virus activated the DNA damage response to arrest the cell cycle. This kept the cell's proteins available to continue to replicate the virus.

When ATR was inhibited in cells infected with BK polyomavirus, infected cells began to divide while they were still making DNA. This led to severe DNA damage and decreased viral production.

The role of the ATM was different. ATM was needed for the virus to start host DNA replication. ATM also prevented the cell from entering mitosis, though only after DNA replication was completed, resulting in reduced viral production, but with no DNA damage.

Importantly, these inhibitors did not alter the cell cycle or increase DNA damage in uninfected cells. Only BK polyomavirus-infected cells treated with these inhibitors had increased cell division, which reduced viral titers. Since these inhibitors are already in clinical trials as cancer drugs, this may provide an opportunity to use them to reduce BK polyomavirus levels in kidney transplant patients with active BK polyomavirus infections. The current standard of care is to reduce the drugs that suppress the immune system, which increases the chances of transplant rejection.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Commonly Used Heartburn Drugs Can Lead to Gradual Yet 'Silent' Kidney Damage

Heartburn drugs like proton pump inhibitors are linked to gradual kidney damage, reveals study.

Maternal Smoking During Pregnancy Tied to Kidney Damage in Kids

Maternal smoking during pregnancy was associated with a 1.24-times increased risk of child proteinuria compared with no exposure to maternal smoking during pregnancy.

Kidney Damage Impairs Cognitive Functioning

Research provides insight into the link between kidney failure and cognitive impairment.

Higher Risk of Kidney Damage After Heart Surgery Not Restricted to Women

Acute kidney injury is the decline in kidney function which can arise following major cardiac surgery because the kidneys are deprived of normal blood flow.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Pyelonephritis

Pyelonephritis is a urinary tract infection of one or both the kidneys. The patient usually has fever, pain in the back and flanks and painful urination.

Renal Tubular Acidosis

Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of the urine lower than normal. Renal tubular acidosis causes include Addison’s disease, drugs, mineralcorticoid deficiency.

Stones in Urinary Tract

Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Kidney Disease Kidney Kidney Health Stones in Urinary Tract Renal Tubular Acidosis Kidney Biopsy Pyelonephritis 

What's New on Medindia

World Multiple Sclerosis Day: Increasing MS 'Visibility' for Everyone

World Bedwetting Day

World Digestive Health Day
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive