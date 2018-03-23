medindia
Vitamin D Deficiency During Pregnancy may Increase Autism Risk in Offspring

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 23, 2018 at 1:08 AM
Rats with Vitamin D deficiency during pregnancy and lactation produced offspring that displayed altered social behaviours in adulthood, revealed results of animal study published in the Journal of Endocrinology.
Vitamin D Deficiency During Pregnancy may Increase Autism Risk in Offspring

Autism is a lifelong condition that ranges in severity and impacts on how individuals interact and communicate with the world.

Human studies have found that lower levels of maternal Vitamin D during pregnancy are associated with an increased risk of ASD in children. However, the biological mechanisms underpinning this relationship remain unclear.

Differences in social behaviour are a hallmark of numerous human conditions, including ASD.

These findings provide further evidence of the importance of maternal Vitamin D levels during pregnancy for brain development of offspring, the researchers said.

"Our work reinforces that Vitamin D levels in early life influence brain development and can impact on how the brain functions in later life," said Caitlin Wyrwoll, Assistant Professor at the University of Western Australia.

For the study, the team assessed alterations in markers of brain function and social behaviours of adult rats, born to mothers that were Vitamin D deficient during pregnancy and lactation.

The results showed that the rats with vitamin D-deficient mothers displayed abnormal social behaviours, altered brain chemistry and impaired learning and memory and displayed altered social behaviours in adulthood.

"However, further work is needed to establish whether these associations also apply to humans," Wyrwoll said.

Source: IANS

Related Links

Vitamin D Deficiency

Vitamin D Deficiency

Vitamin D the sunshine vitamin is essential for strong bones. Vitamin D deficiency is reportedly increasing worldwide and cause bone pain and muscle weakness.

Wonderful Stages of Pregnancy

Wonderful Stages of Pregnancy

From your first week of your pregnancy to the last, here's a list of all the changes that take place.

Quiz on Autism

Quiz on Autism

It is difficult to distinguish between the myths and facts where autism is concerned. Test your knowledge on the facts of autism with this ...

Vitamin Deficiency Calculator

Vitamin Deficiency Calculator

Vitamin deficiency is one of the major factors causing various diseases and conditions. Use this tool to know the vitamin that is deficient for any particular disease or condition.

Autism

Autism

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements

Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. Vitamins are very important nutrients for the body.

Home Pregnancy Test

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Pregnancy

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Rickets

Rickets

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Rickets

Trimester of pregnancy

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid

Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid

Vital info about vitamin C, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Vitamin Supplements

Vitamin Supplements

Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest research news on each vitamin's benefits and drawbacks for better consumer understanding.

