medindia

Pre-eclampsia Increases Risk of End Stage Kidney Disease

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 31, 2019 at 8:53 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Pre-eclampsia during pregnancy puts women at a five-fold increased risk of end stage kidney disease (ESKD) later in life, stated research published this week in PLOS Medicine by Ali Khashan of University College Cork, Ireland, and colleagues at the Karolinska Institute, Sweden and Liverpool University, UK.
Pre-eclampsia Increases Risk of End Stage Kidney Disease
Pre-eclampsia Increases Risk of End Stage Kidney Disease

As the prevalence of kidney disease has risen over recent years, it has become clear that more women have pre-dialysis kidney disease than men. Reproductive history, including the development of pre-eclampsia during pregnancy, has been hypothesized to play a role. In the new study, researchers analyzed data from the Swedish Medical Birth Register on 1,366,441 healthy women with 2,665,320 singleton live births in Sweden between 1982 and 2012.

Show Full Article


The data revealed that women who had pre-eclampsia in at least one pregnancy were nearly five times more likely to have ESKD than women who had never had pre-eclampsia (hazard ratio 4.96; 95%CI 3.89-6.32). The incidence rate of ESKD per 100,000 person-years was 1.85 (95%CI 1.66-2.05) among women with no history of pre-eclampsia and 12.35 (95%CI 9.61-15.88) among women with a history of pre-eclampsia. Moreover, the association was independent of other factors including maternal age and education, and diagnoses of renal disease or cardiovascular disease before pregnancy.

The new paper "shows that pre-eclampsia is a sex-specific, independent risk factor for the subsequent development of ESKD," the authors say. "However, it should be noted that the overall ESKD risk remains small."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Pre Eclampsia

In pre eclampsia a pregnant woman develops high blood pressure and proteinuria during pregnancy.

Quiz on Kidney

How healthy are your kidneys? Is it possible to lead healthy lives with just a single kidney? Learn more by taking part in this ...

Prevention of Kidney Disease

Kidney damage is usually detected at advanced stages. Healthy lifestyle, keeping diabetes and blood pressure under check, and regular tests can help prevent it.

Preeclampsia Associated With Increased Risk of Hypertension After pregnancy

Women diagnosed with severe preeclampsia during pregnancy remain at risk of developing hypertension after pregnancy

Eclampsia

Eclampsia is convulsions during pregnancy that are not related to a pre-existing brain condition.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Stones in Urinary Tract

Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Eclampsia Pre Eclampsia Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Kidney Disease Kidney Pregnancy and Complications Kidney Health Stones in Urinary Tract 

What's New on Medindia

Obese, Diabetic Pregnant Women More Likely to Suffer Stillbirths

Lok Sabha Passes National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill 2019

Tart Cherry Juice can Boost Older People's Memory
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive