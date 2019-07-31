medindia

Antenatal Screening for Kidney Problems in Early Childhood: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 31, 2019 at 8:56 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Infants with persistent fluid-filled areas in their kidneys during gestation were more likely to develop urinary tract problems and be admitted to hospital in early childhood, found new research published by Shantini Paranjothy and colleagues at Cardiff University, UK in the open access journal PLOS Medicine.
Antenatal Screening for Kidney Problems in Early Childhood: Study
Antenatal Screening for Kidney Problems in Early Childhood: Study

Some of the findings in the scan are indicators of later health problems, and although fluid-filled areas of the kidneys are sometimes seen, it is not known whether this is a reliable indicator of future adverse health outcomes. The population-based cohort study on which the new research is based linked ultrasound scans with data on hospital admissions in the first 3 years of life, and the findings could be used to develop counselling for parents and care pathways in cases where the fluid-containing areas, known as renal pelvis dilatation, are observed.

Show Full Article


The researchers used the Welsh Study of Mothers and Babies prospective, population-based cohort and included 21,239 children in their analysis. In 7.6 of every 1,000 babies, mild-to-moderate dilatation was seen at the 20-week scan, and the risk of hospital admission was more than 7 times greater in those children with renal pelvis dilatation than in those without (conditional hazard ratio 7.23, 95% CI 4.31-12.15). Risks were increased in those with later dilatation, but in most children dilatation did not persist and hospital admission rates related to urinary tract symptoms were similar to those in children with no dilatation.

Despite the large size of the study, the number of cases (138) was relatively small and so statistical power was limited. Protocols for reporting and management of renal pelvis dilation are in development, and further studies should examine whether other characteristics at the 20-week scan could improve detection of renal pathology during antenatal screening.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Prenatal Diagnosis / Antenatal Counselling

Prenatal diagnosis is now possible with genetic testing and other prenatal screening procedures. Genetic testing and genetic counselling also form a part of prenatal care of a pregnant woman.

Quiz on Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)

A urinary tract infection is infection of the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra. Take the following quiz to test your knowledge about this commonly occurring ...

Urinary Tract Infections Post-Discharge Reduce by Proper Vigilance

Urinary tract infection was nearly three times as likely to begin after patients went home compared to when they were in the hospital.

Pyeloplasty of Kidney - Animation

Animation showing Pyeloplasty surgical operation to relieve obstruction of the pelvi-ureteric junction of the kidney.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Renal Tubular Acidosis

Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of the urine lower than normal. Renal tubular acidosis causes include Addison’s disease, drugs, mineralcorticoid deficiency.

Solitary Kidney

Solitary kidney does not pose a grave health risk but it does require additional care. Find out how solitary kidney affects one’s health and quality of life and how to live with the condition.

Stones in Urinary Tract

Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Kidney Disease Kidney Kidney Health Stones in Urinary Tract Renal Tubular Acidosis Solitary Kidney Kidney Biopsy 

What's New on Medindia

Obese, Diabetic Pregnant Women More Likely to Suffer Stillbirths

Lok Sabha Passes National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill 2019

Tart Cherry Juice can Boost Older People's Memory
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive