medindia

More Vigilance Required to Reduce Urinary Tract Infections Post-discharge

by Ramya Rachamanti on  June 26, 2019 at 6:41 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Adequate monitoring of patients is needed to decrease the number of patients who develop a urinary tract infection after getting discharged from the hospital, according to a new research by Oregon State University which was published in the journal Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology.
More Vigilance Required to Reduce Urinary Tract Infections Post-discharge
More Vigilance Required to Reduce Urinary Tract Infections Post-discharge

The exploratory study of more than 3,000 at-risk patients showed that infection was nearly three times as likely to begin after they went home compared to when they were in the hospital.

Show Full Article

"Every healthcare-associated infection represents an undesirable patient outcome," said Jessina McGregor, associate professor in the OSU College of Pharmacy and the study's corresponding author. "If people are still at risk for those types of infections after they leave the hospital, then healthcare-associated infection research should focus more broadly than the current definitions of surveillance definitions. We need more data to stimulate innovation for better informing patient care and preventing these types of infections."

Urinary tract infections, or UTIs, are the most common type of healthcare-associated infection, according to the National Institutes of Health. Seventy-five percent of UTIs acquired in a hospital trace to the use of a urinary catheter, a tube inserted into the bladder through the urethra to drain urine. About 20% of hospitalized patients need a catheter.

"UTI surveillance has largely focused on catheter-associated infections, and also has not focused very much on infections that onset post-discharge from the hospital," McGregor said. "But recently discharged patients are still at risk for hospital-associated UTIs, and as hospitals continue to encourage shorter hospital stays, symptoms of these infections may be more likely to show up after the patient goes home. However, data to describe the incidence of these infections is lacking, which is a barrier to better identifying which patients are most at risk." In the group studied by Oregon State researchers, 10.6 patients per 1,000 developed a UTI while in the hospital; 29.8 per 1,000 did so within 30 days of going home. In addition to catheterization, other risk factors for healthcare-associated "community onset" UTIs - those that develop outside a hospital setting - are quadriplegia and paraplegia, prior use of certain antibiotics, and whether a patient has private insurance; those with private insurance are less likely to become infected.

"Patients who got sick after discharge had similar pathogens and antibiotic sensitivities to those who got sick while still in the hospital, which suggests that patients developing a UTI following discharge may need different treatment strategies than patients who develop UTIs that aren't associated with hospital stays," McGregor said.

The results don't say with certainty that the post-discharge infections were acquired in the hospital, but the evidence is strong enough to warrant further study, she added.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Urinary Tract Infection

Urinary tract infection (UTI) is a bacterial infection which can happen anywhere along the urinary tract.

Diet for Kidney stones

Diet for kidney stone should comprise of calcium-rich foods, increased fluid intake. Other dietary recommendations depends on the type of kidney stone.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Interstitial Cystitis

Interstitial cystistis is an umbrella term where a pathology cannot be defined but the patient suffers from recurring, pain in the pelvic region along with other symptoms including frequency or urgency in urination

Obstructive Uropathy

Obstructive uropathy is a condition where urine cannot flow outside due to an obstruction along the urinary tract, due to a number of possible causes.

Prune Belly Syndrome

Prune belly syndrome is characterized by an absence of abdominal muscles, severe abnormality of the urinary tract and undescended testes

Stones in Urinary Tract

Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!

More News on:

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Diet for Kidney stones Stones in Urinary Tract Interstitial Cystitis Prune Belly Syndrome Urinary System Urinary Incontinence - Symptom Evaluation Obstructive Uropathy 

What's New on Medindia

Hypertension May Pose Health Risks to Older Kidney Donors

Gut Microbes in Elite Athletes Help Boost Their Physical Performance

Patellar Instability
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive