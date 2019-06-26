medindia

Antidepressants Interact With Opioids Lessening Pain Relief

by Ramya Rachamanti on  June 26, 2019 at 6:06 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Common antidepressants found to interact with opioid medication tramadol making it less effective for pain relief, according to a study from University Hospitals (UH), published in the journal Pharmacotherapy
Antidepressants Interact With Opioids Lessening Pain Relief
Antidepressants Interact With Opioids Lessening Pain Relief

These findings have important implications for the opioid epidemic, suggesting that some patients suspected of drug-seeking may in fact be under-medicated and just are seeking more effective pain relief. They also could help explain why some people exceed the prescribed dose of tramadol increasing their risk of addiction.

Show Full Article

Researchers reviewed the medication records of 152 patients at UH Cleveland Medical Center and UH Geauga Medical Center who received scheduled tramadol for at least 24 hours. All participants in the study were admitted as inpatients or observation status. Those patients who also were taking the antidepressants Prozac (fluoxetine), Paxil (paroxetine) or Wellbutrin (bupropion) required three times more pain medication per day to control "breakthrough" pain throughout the day, when compared with patients not taking those antidepressants.

"As we looked at in secondary analysis, it ended up being four times as much over their entire hospital stay," said Derek Frost, a pharmacist at UH and lead author of the study.

Previous studies with healthy volunteers have shown effects on blood levels when combining tramadol with these particular antidepressants. However, this is the first study to document the effects of this interaction in a real-world setting with patients.

"We knew that there was a theoretical problem, but we didn't know what it meant as far as what's happening to pain control for patients," Frost said.

What explains the interaction between tramadol and these antidepressants?

"Tramadol relies on activation of the CYP2D6 enzyme to give you that pain control," Frost said. "This enzyme can be inhibited by medications that are strong CYP2D6 inhibitors, such as fluoxetine, paroxetine and bupropion."

According to Frost, it's likely that millions of Americans may be suffering the ill effects of this drug-to-drug interaction.

"These drugs are super-common," he said. "They're all in the top 200 prescription drugs. In addition, chronic pain and depression and anxiety go hand in hand. Many chronic pain patients are taking antidepressants, mainly selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), which many of these CYP2D6 inhibitors fit into. There are a lot of patients who experience both, unfortunately. The likelihood that somebody on one of these offending agents and tramadol is relatively high."

Fortunately, Frost said, this problem has a relatively easy fix.

"We have a lot of other antidepressants available that are in the same class of medication that don't inhibit this particular enzyme, such as Zoloft (sertraline), (Celexa) citalopram and Lexapro (escitalopram)," he said. "You also have other options for pain control - non-opioid medications such as NSAIDs. If we need to use opioids, a scheduled morphine or a scheduled oxycodone would avoid this interaction." "For patients who have the combination of chronic pain and depression or anxiety, keep in mind that this interaction does exist," Frost said. "And for health care providers, if you have a patient approaching you saying this medication isn't working for me, is there an interaction at play?"



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Antidepressants Use during Pregnancy

Depression is common during pregnancy and antidepressants are usually prescribed to overcome it. Is it safe to take these drugs while pregnant?

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Exercising Tips For Nerve Pain Relief

Conventional treatment for nerve pain produces mixed results, but exercises are known to be very effective. Find out how to relieve nerve pain with exercise.

Pain Management for Burn Injuries

Pain management after a burn injury deals with how to treat the burn pain starting with the acute injury, through the healing and up to the rehabilitation phase.

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. Find ways to beat prescription painkiller abuse.

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.

Top 15 Natural Painkillers

Natural painkillers, such as herbs and spices can relieve pain too. They can be as potent and effective as prescription drugs without unwanted side effects.

More News on:

Cannabis Drug Abuse Antidepressants Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Exercising Tips For Nerve Pain Relief Painkiller Addiction Antidepressants Use during Pregnancy Top 15 Natural Painkillers Pain Management for Burn Injuries Prescription Drug Abuse 

What's New on Medindia

Hypertension May Pose Health Risks to Older Kidney Donors

Gut Microbes in Elite Athletes Help Boost Their Physical Performance

Patellar Instability
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive