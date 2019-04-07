medindia

Poor Diet Quality Linked to Frailty Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 4, 2019 at 7:11 AM Senior Health News
In a study of U.S. community-dwelling older adults, poorer overall diet quality was associated with a higher risk becoming frail. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American Geriatric Society.
During 4 years of follow-up, 277 of the 2154 participants--who were 70-81 years and characterized as "robust" or "pre-frail" at the start of the study--developed frailty. Poor- and medium-quality diets were associated with a 92% and 40% higher incidence of frailty compared with good-quality diets, respectively. No association for protein intake was observed.

"The role of single nutrients such as protein in the development of frailty is not fully understood and definitely needs further investigation. Nevertheless, this study contributes to the prevailing idea that the overall quality is important anyway," said lead author Linda Hengeveld, of Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, in the Netherlands.

Source: Eurekalert

