Married breast cancer patients had a better prognosis than patients who were single, who in turn had a better prognosis than those who were divorced, separated, or widowed, revealed new Cancer Medicine study.

Marital Status Affects Prognosis of Breast Cancer Diagnosis

‘Patients with breast cancer could gain significant benefits from marriage and indicates the importance of psychosocial support to patients with unfavorable marriage. ’

In the study, a better prognosis was maintained for married patients among all age subgroups, but for single patients, it was seen only in those older than 35 years.

When considering race and tumor characteristics, the better prognosis of single patients was only observed in white patients and in patients with tumors expressing estrogen receptors and progesterone receptors.