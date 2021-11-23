About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

PETA India: Say No to Dairy to Save Male Calves

by Hannah Joy on November 23, 2021 at 7:26 PM
Font : A-A+

PETA India: Say No to Dairy to Save Male Calves

People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has urged people across India to say no to dairy and dairy products, in order to protect the male calves.

A message by PETA, "Male calves are discarded like trash because they can't produce milk. Go vegan", is popping up in major cities like Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai to mark the World Vegan Month observed in November.

Advertisement


The animal rights organization is targeting several common dairy-industry practices such as separating calves from their mothers shortly after birth, then abandoning the males, allowing them to starve, or selling them to be killed for their flesh and skin since they cannot produce milk.

"Calves deserve to stay with their mothers and nurse, yet this industry commonly casts off the males to die so that humans can steal the milk intended for them," said PETA India Senior Campaigns Coordinator Radhika Suryavanshi.
Advertisement

"This World Vegan Month, PETA India encourages everyone to recognize that cow and buffalo milk belongs to calves, not humans."

According to PETA India sources, some dairies even use 'khalbacchas' - stuffed dead calves hung or propped up on sticks - to try to trick mother cows and buffaloes into lactation.

A Nagpur man was recently booked for this and other cruelty to cattle.

The dairy industry also supports the beef and leather industries, which are able to exist in India largely because the dairy sector supplies them with spent and unwanted animals, according to the organization.

Meanwhile, University of Oxford researchers have found that going meat- and dairy-free can reduce an individual's carbon footprint from food by up to 73 percent.

And doctors tell us dairy consumption in humans is linked to heart disease, type 2 diabetes, certain types of cancer, and other ailments, PETA India added.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Eateries and Bars Permitted to Serve Herbal Flavored Hookahs...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Long-Term Glycemic Control - A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
Long-Term Glycemic Control - A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
Pyromania (Impulse Control Disorder)
Pyromania (Impulse Control Disorder)
Men's Health Awareness Month 2021
Men's Health Awareness Month 2021
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Surprising Benefits of Dairy Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
PETA Urges DCGI to Replace Calf Serum Method for Production of Covaxin
PETA Urges DCGI to Replace Calf Serum Method for Production of Covaxin
Covaxin, India's indigenous Covid-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ....
PETA India Urges PM Modi to Phase Out Animal Experiments
PETA India Urges PM Modi to Phase Out Animal Experiments
Last year, the government of India released the Cosmetics Rules 2020, which include provisions to .....
PETA India Encourages to Adopt Indian Street Dogs
PETA India Encourages to Adopt Indian Street Dogs
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India are encouraging people to adopt Indian ......
In Honor Of Ricky Martin PETA Sponsors Rescued Chicken
In Honor Of Ricky Martin PETA Sponsors Rescued Chicken
In honour of superstar Ricky Martin embracing vegetarianism the Latino arm of People for the ......
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Surprising Benefits of Dairy
Surprising Benefits of Dairy
Past studies have linked dairy foods to good bone health. Nevertheless newer studies are being publi...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close