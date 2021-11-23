PETA India: Say No to Dairy to Save Male Calves

Advertisement

"Calves deserve to stay with their mothers and nurse, yet this industry commonly casts off the males to die so that humans can steal the milk intended for them," said PETA India Senior Campaigns Coordinator Radhika Suryavanshi."This World Vegan Month, PETA India encourages everyone to recognize that cow and buffalo milk belongs to calves, not humans."According to PETA India sources, some dairies even use 'khalbacchas' - stuffed dead calves hung or propped up on sticks - to try to trick mother cows and buffaloes into lactation.A Nagpur man was recently booked for this and other cruelty to cattle.The dairy industry also supports the beef and leather industries, which are able to exist in India largely because the dairy sector supplies them with spent and unwanted animals, according to the organization.Meanwhile, University of Oxford researchers have found that going meat- and dairy-free can reduce an individual's carbon footprint from food by up to 73 percent.And doctors tell us dairy consumption in humans is linked to heart disease, type 2 diabetes, certain types of cancer, and other ailments, PETA India added.Source: IANS