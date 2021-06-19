PETA Urges DCGI to Replace Calf Serum Method for Production of Covaxin

‘The Central government released a clarification that Covaxin does not contain newborn calf serum at all, as the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughterhouse) Rules, 2001, prohibits the slaughter of pregnant animals and animals under 3 months of age.’

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughterhouse) Rules, 2001, prohibits the slaughter of pregnant animals and animals under 3 months of age - therefore, the use of serum obtained by slaughtering a calf younger than 20 days of age for vaccine production should also not be allowed.Numerous states in India have banned the slaughter of cows and sometimes calves, bulls, and buffaloes. In a country where killing cows and often calves is prohibited by law, it would be considered inappropriate and unethical by most to import and use NBCS manufactured by killing those same animals in other countries.The use of animal-derived components such as NBCS in vaccine production compromises the quality and reproducibility of research and is often associated with the risk of contamination by non-human proteins and pathogens.The use of animal-derived serum could also delay Covid-19 vaccine production if shortages are experienced as vaccine production increases -- a concern avoided by the use of available, animal-free products.PETA India said in the letter.PETA India argues that modernizing methods of vaccine production is an immediate necessity -- particularly in a country like India, whose public has religious, cultural, and emotional connections with cows and calves and where harming them is a punishable offence.PETA India's request comes a day after the Central government released a clarification that Covaxin does not contain newborn calf serum at all.Noting that "facts have been twisted and misrepresented", the government said: "Newborn Calf Serum is used only for preparation or growth of vero cells."Noting that different kinds of bovine and other animal serum are standard enrichment ingredient, and they are used globally for vero cell growth, the Union Health Ministry said vero cells are used to establish cell lives which help in production of vaccines.Hence, the Ministry said, the final vaccine Covaxin does not contain newborn calf serum at all and the calf serum is not an ingredient of the final vaccine product.Source: IANS