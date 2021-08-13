PETA India Encourages to Adopt Indian Street Dogs

‘Indian dogs have the right to food and citizens have the right to feed community dogs.’

she said.Community dogs and cats on the streets often starve or are injured, abused, or hit by vehicles; countless others are left to languish in animal shelters because there aren't enough good homes for them. "That's why PETA India advocates for adoption and urges guardians to have their dog and cat companions sterilized," the release said.Celebrities such as Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Raveena Tandon, Trisha Krishnan, Dino Morea and Imran Khan are among those who have urged their fans to choose adoption of community cats and dogs by working with PETA India.Incidentally, it is not just that foreign breeds get adopted faster than Indian/street dogs but in several areas, people who want to feed stray dogs are stopped by others in their area.A Delhi High Court decision earlier this month had stated that the animals have a right under the law to be treated with compassion, respect and dignity and had asked the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to designate areas in consultation with Resident Welfare Associations "for feeding of community dogs in the national capital."Justice J R Midha had said in his order earlier last month.Source: IANS