Eateries and Bars Permitted to Serve Herbal Flavored Hookahs: HC

However, the court pointed out that cinemas have been opened and all other activities have resumed and it would not be appropriate to keep the petitioners hanging.The bench also said, in case of any change in Covid-19 situation, the respondent Delhi government will be at liberty to move court.In August last year, in a move to control the outbreak of COVID-19, the Delhi government had prohibited the use of hookah in public places. The rationale behind prohibiting the hookah was that it involves sharing its mouthpieces and hoses, which could facilitate the transmission of COVID-19.Besides, as it's smoked in closed spaces and social settings, the aerosols carrying the virus generated by an infected person could further spread the infection among people sitting firmly to the infected person.The directive also pointed out that smokers are more vulnerable to be infected by the Covid-19 as the "act of smoking" increases the possibility of transmitting the virus from hand to mouth."The fingers and cigarettes are in contact with lips which increase the possibility of transmission of the virus from hand to mouth," the order said.Source: IANS