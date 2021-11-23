Does Gout Drug Lessen COVID-19 Severity?

Advertisement

They also wanted to find out if the drug reduced death risk, the need for ventilatory support, intensive care admission, and length of hospital stay; and if its use was associated with any particular side effects.They applied the Grades of Recommendation, Assessment, Development, and Evaluation (GRADE) approach to assess the quality of the evidence for each of these outcomes.Observational studies, laboratory studies, animal studies, and studies with fewer than 10 participants were all excluded.Out of 69 full texts assessed, 6 randomized controlled trials involving 16,148 patients with varying degrees of severity of COVID-19 were included in the data analysis.This showed that there was no significant reduction in the risk of death (6 studies), the need for ventilatory support (5 studies), admission to intensive care (3 studies), length of hospital stay (4 studies), or serious side effects (3 studies) between those patients treated with colchicine and those given usual supportive care only.The GRADE quality of the evidence was moderate for most of the outcomes studied.The analysis findings on colchicine should be interpreted cautiously due to the inclusion of open-labeled randomized clinical trials. The analysis of efficacy and safety outcomes is based on a small number of randomized controlled trials] in control interventions.Source: Medindia